'Parents, not politicians, must face up to online porn problems' - Minister Josepha Madigan

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan wants to start “a national conversation” on porn in the wake of the Ana Kriegel murder trial.

She says the Government cannot prevent young people accessing inappropriate images, meaning the solution “if there is one, will be found in two places – our homes and our schools”.

The mother of two said it appears one of the boys convicted of Ana Kriegel’s murder “had a voracious appetite for disturbing pornographic material”.

Meteoric rise: Culture Minister Josepha Madigan. Photo: Collins

“I fear that a generation of young men are going to find themselves dealing with a whole host of issues in their personal lives because of pornography.”

It emerged after the trial that more than 12,000 images - the vast majority pornographic - were found on two mobile phones belonging to Boy A after detectives searched his home

Among the online searches on the convicted killer’s phones were "child porn", "animal porn", "horse porn" and "dark web".

The jury was never told about the pornographic images as Mr Justice Paul McDermott ruled they could not be produced in evidence, saying that "relevance" was lacking.

Writing in today’s Irish Independent, Ms Madigan says the senseless murder, along with another recent case of attempted murder in Dun Laoghaire, “have shone a light on a disturbing new problem in in our society - the effect of hardcore pornography on our young men and its impact on the safety of Irish women”.

Victim: Ana Kriegel’s senseless murder has shone a light on the effect of hardcore pornography on our society

“It is clear from both these cases that the teenage offenders may have been influenced by harmful online pornography,” she said.

The mother of two said there is more pornography available on the internet “than someone could watch in a dozen lifetimes”.

“The effect of this on young minds is something we are only now beginning to understand.

“Young people are being given a very unrealistic view of sex, sexuality, and adult relationships.

“Teenagers may be pressurised by their peers into doing things they aren’t ready for, including creating pornography themselves. Lawyers are even reporting sexual assaults are becoming more severe as a result of children and teenagers being conditioned by what they see on the internet.”

Ms Madigan, who is a former solicitor, said: “As a government minister, but more importantly as a mother, I have very grave concerns about the effect that access to unlimited amounts hardcore pornography can have on young developing minds.”

But she says responsibility for addressing the issue stands with parents rather than politicians.

She points to failed attempts by governments in the UK and Australia to restrict online access to porn, saying: “The solution is not technological.

“Parents will also have to face up to this and play their part. It may be embarrassing but talking to children about what they see online is hugely important. The national conversation has to start at home.

“I think ultimately the solution, if there is one, will be found in two places - our homes and our schools.

“I think that sex education will have to adapt to sex in the 21st century. Our children will have to be educated about the dangers porn poses, as well as the differences between pornography and real life.”

Ms Madigan argues “it may be tempting for parents like myself to leave this problem up to schools but parents will also have to face up to this and play their part”.

“It may be embarrassing, but talking to children about what they see online is hugely important. The national conversation has to start at home.

“Tackling the nefarious influence of pornography is something we all have to play our part in,” she added.

Online Editors