PARENTS hoping to sign up to the new National Childcare Scheme (NCS) will face a delay due to an IT "snag" Children Minister Katherine Zappone has revealed.

Parents face delay in signing up to National Childcare Scheme due to IT 'snag'

The payment of existing universal and targeted subsidies for creches will continue to be paid.

However, there is a potential delay for the families of 7,000 children being included in the more generous means-tested scheme.

Ms Zappone said that the target launch date for the scheme of October 29 will be delayed as a result of a "minor snag" that has been detected during the pilot phase of the NCS.

She said the "current advice is that payments should still flow in November, which is as we targeted."

An increase to the threshold to a gross family income of €100,0000 for the means-tested subsidies is due to kick-in when the NCS goes live.

The families of an additional 7,000 children will either receive subsidies for the first time or receive increased subsidies.

Families who will benefit from the increased threshold would have been able to apply from October 29 if the system had gone live then as planned.

They could lose out on some of the increased subsidies if the delay in the launch of the NCS continues far into November.

Ms Zappone could not provide a date for when the NCS will open for applications.

She said: "What I can say is that we always hoped, and I still hope, that payments will flow from November."

Ms Zappone said that once the system is open for applications, parents will "get a payment of the subsidy in arrears for that week."

She said the project board of the NCS will meet on October 17 and after that they will advise her on the precise date for when the NCS will be launched.

Ms Zappone said her Department, State agency Pobal and others have been working intensively on the NCS project and "have given this 110pc".

She said: "The IT system is built, it's highly innovative, it’s very complex.

"It offers parents the option of a paperless automated assessment.

"It will be capable of dealing with 30,000 different applicant circumstances and it's being piloted at the moment in a soft launch."

She said this is the last phase of "rigorous testing" and it involves real parents and childcare providers.

Ms Zappone said "Snags are resolved as they arise" and "a current minor snag arose in a small cohort of applications."

She said: "This is being addressed these awards are expected to be processed in the coming days."

Ms Zappone said: "what this means is that the launch, or the opening of the NCS will not take place on the 29th of October.

"I'm advised that it should open in November.

"Importantly, the current advice is that payments should still flow in November, which is as we targeted."

