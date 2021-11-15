‘Parenthood is hard’ – Rachel Allen speaks about impact of her son Joshua's drug conviction

Rachel Allen has said "parenthood is so hard" as she has spoken of the impact her son's drug conviction had on her family.

The TV chef's son, Joshua Allen, pleaded guilty last year to possession of over €22,000 worth of cannabis for sale and supply.

The 21-year-old received a 15-month suspended sentence after being caught with the drugs at the family's famous Ballymaloe Cookery School, in Co Cork, in 2018.

Following his conviction, Rachel released a statement saying she would continue to support her son while admitting he made a mistake.

In September, Joshua was back before the courts on a separate drugs charge.

He is currently out on bail after he was convicted for possession of €280 of cocaine in East Cork last year.

He is due to have an appeal against his conviction for minor drug possession heard in December.

Speaking to Lucy Kennedy on tonight's episode of Living with Lucy, Ms Allen told of the impact the conviction had on her family.

"I do get into the sea and sometimes shout underwater. With Josh, with the whole drugs thing, it has definitely brought home to me that parenthood is so hard – but it really is," she said.

"You seem so calm, did you not go absolutely mental?" Lucy asked.

"Of course, of course," Rachel laughed.

"Did you shout and scream?" Lucy asked.

"Absolutely, but you have to just be there and try and throw all the support that you can – to try and get to a better place," Rachel said.

"He's still so young, and I know we still have a distance to go, but being your child, anyone who's a parent will know that you're there for them, you will put your life on the line to support, to help – to do every single thing you can.”

"Do you think it would have got less attention had he not been your child?" Kennedy continued, in a gentle mother-to-mother chat with the 49-year-old television star.

"Oh absolutely – and for that I feel really bad, and for that I feel absolutely responsible."

Speaking to Independent.ie, Kennedy described filming the sensitive scenes.

"I was very mindful of [Rachel's recent difficulties], because mum to mum, we all want the best for our children. Who knows what the future holds for all of us, so who am I to judge?" she said.

"I have a son and two daughters, so I kinda said to Rachel: 'Look, we'll talk about Josh but we'll do this as mum to mum because it's obviously very personal, and it's legal, and obviously I don't want to upset or offend you or your child'.

"I think, working in the media, now and again we all need to remind ourselves that there are real people with feelings reading and so I did not want him, for her child, and he's still her child, to watch and be discussed on the telly," Kennedy said.

While Lucy filmed the Virgin Media show in Cork, she met Rachel's family, including her husband Isaac, mother-in-law Darina, daughter Scarlett and of course, Josh.

"[Josh is] like anybody's son really, he's no different to anybody else, he's just a normal 21-year-old boy... He's just like a normal guy with a famous parent," Lucy said of meeting the young man.

––"I do think and I suppose it's just something that comes with the job if your parent is famous, more people are going to read about your mistakes."

When asked if she was nervous asking Rachel about Josh, Kennedy joked that she is not afraid of the hard questions after living with a particularly controversial personality.

"Nah, not at all, sure I lived with Katie Hopkins. But I am always mindful of people's feelings," she said.

"Because I always think 'would I let someone into my house? To discuss my children with me?' Absolutely not. I wouldn't."

Kennedy says that asking the difficult questions depends on how you ask.

"There's a nice way to ask every question. I think that's why people let me in, and people still let me into their house, is because they trust me. They trust me, that I don't take their decision to let me into their lives lightly," she said.

–Gushing about her admiration for Allen, the TV host reveals she has been invited back to Cork but this time without the cameras in tow.

"She's lovely. She's exactly how you'd expect her to be, the girl next door,” Kennedy said about Rachel. “She greets everybody with a warm smile, she's a lovely person and she's brilliant with people.

"A lot of people don't know this but she's great craic.

"I'm mad about Rachel Allen, in fact, and I don't feel this way about everybody, but I did say to her 'we should be friends' and she said 'yeah, we should.'"

Living with Lucy airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One