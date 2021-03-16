Pandemic support payment for 465,000 unemployed to be reviewed in June

The pandemic has had a huge impact on the economy. Picture: PA

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said supports to the Irish economy would continue into 2022 - but the pandemic unemployment payment would be examined at in June.

Around 465,000 people unemployed due to the Covid-19 crisis are receiving payments of up to €350 a week, costing nearly €140million a week currently.

Minister Donohoe has been chairing the Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers, where it has been agreed a supportive budgetary stance needs to remain in place until next year.

Minister Donohoe said there was a journey ahead to “help the economy recover” and said that €12bn economic supports had been put in place to help society during the pandemic.

However, Mr Donohoe told Newstalk he would be providing “detail in June when we have to make a decision” on pandemic unemployment payments.

And he added that taxation was not a matter to consider currently, as the country deals with the health emergency.

Although taxation increases are something that would have to be looked at down the line, if the country wanted to grow, he admitted.

Higher levels of taxes are an issue “for years to come”, he said and added “it will depend on if we want… a bigger state and government than we have at the moment…”

Mr Donohoe said as the economy improves and the health emergency settles, “we won’t be able to continue with the programme (pandemic supports)” which is costing the State billions of euro to sustain.

If Ireland was to continue the supports, the Government “would have to continue to borrow or force changes in taxes,” he added.

Further information on the way forward for the Irish State would be forthcoming in the Budget in October, Mr Donohoe stated.

By then, it was hoped health circumstances might “be clearer” when reflecting on the economy. “We have put in place €12bn in support to date,” he said.

“We made clear there won’t be a cliff edge to that support.”

Mr Donohoe urged the population to continue with social distancing restrictions over St Patrick’s Day, as “more of our children go back to primary schools.”

He said it “would be a pity to mark St Patrick’s Day by making someone you love sick.”

Online Editors