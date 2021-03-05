Pandemic fails to put a stop to students’ creative endeavours for innovative art exhibition

The oak tree and rainbow mural made from bottle tops by the secondary students of St Nathy's College, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon

When the world as they knew it was collapsing around them, an oak-inspired art project became a symbol of the resilience of students and teachers at St Nathy’s College.

Now the colourful mural is displayed on a school wall as a permanent reminder of the hard work and creativity of pupils at the Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon school in the year that Covid hit.

It is also one of the entries in the annual Creative Engagement Exhibition hosted by the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD), to showcase the artistic talent and innovation among second-level students.

The annual exhibition, which was opened by Arts Minister Catherine Martin, runs online until Saturday. It is all the more impressive this year with students challenged to complete the project during the pandemic.

Work on the St Nathy’s mural depicting the mighty oak and a rainbow, and made of bottle tops, had started well before the pandemic closed the school last March.

Pupils had collected thousands of bottletops, mainly from strategically placed baskets in the school and community settings, such as nursing homes, for their: Bringing Plastic to Life – Out of Waste Grows Beauty mural.

Local artist Mo Robertson was a guiding hand and the project started with one group of Transition Year (TY) pupils, but the sudden interruption to in-school teaching last spring disrupted the work.

That might have been the end of it, but Karen Munnelly the school’s Creative Engagement co-ordinator said: “When we came back in September, the new TY picked up the mantle and we finished it.

“You could easily have given up on it because of the closure, but we pushed through with the project and we were determined to see it through to the end.

“We showed resilience, just like the oak shows resilience. Ballaghaderreen is the ‘town of the little oak’, the oak is also on the school crest and students used this as a motivation to finish the artwork despite interruptions to class time.”

A cross-curricular approach also involved woodwork students, who made benches, complete with planters, designed to sit in front of the mural and to be filled by the horticulture class.

At Hansfield Educate Together Secondary School in west Dublin, Covid-related restrictions in schools saw art teacher Elaine Stephens, and visual artist Mona Atkinson come up with a contingency to ensure they saw their collaboration through.

“I had planned for her to come into the school” said Ms Stephens but the artist prepared material for the students in advance and using her mobile phone, the art teacher “got her on Zoom calls and I carried her around the classroom”.

Their Drawing with Light project explores the interaction between chemistry, art, and physics.

It is based on cyanotype and involved treating a paper with chemicals, drawing, painting or placing objects on it and putting it in sunlight. The sun reacts to the chemicals and then the objects are removed.

“We got the students drawing and painting on acetate. The sun would pop up and all the students would rush over to put their stuff in the window and then to the sink to wash it off.”

“The image that is left is like an imprint, that is why we called it Drawing with Light,” said Ms Stephens.

At Chanel College, Coolock, Dublin, students produced a dazzling neon-glass installation with the help of neon artist Sean O’Duigeannáin, which has pride of place in the school’s hallway, brightening up a previously dark space.

Neon Wellness – Creative Voice project started with research involving photos of neon art/street art, abstract art and talking to peers about art and the school.

Art teacher Emma Reilly said students worked with the artist over email, video calls and phone to learn the skills and techniques involved in designing and making neon art.

Student Luke Talbot said the abstract piece “can mean different things for everyone”.

" But the main point of it is how we are all connected and the lines represent everyone's voice and creativity. The piece shows how we all come together in an environment like school and work together,” he said.

