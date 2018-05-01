Paedophile journalist Humphries sharing cell with baby killer after 'losing the plot'

Paedophile journalist Tom Humphries is sharing a cell with a man who murdered his six-month-old son by stuffing tissues into his mouth.

Baby killer John Tighe and the shamed former ‘Irish Times’ sportswriter have been cellmates since the weekend, after Humphries “lost the plot” when a third inmate was placed in a cell that he had been living in since being locked up last year in the Midlands Prison.

Jail sources have also revealed Humphries is studying Spanish in the Co Laois jail because he is planning to flee the country to a sunnier location once he completes his two-and-a-half year sentence for sexually abusing a teenage girl. While Humphries can look forward to a post-prison life in Spain or South America, his cellmate is facing a life sentence for the murder of his baby boy Joshua Sussbier Tighe.

“Humphries is a cocky type of individual – he lost the plot because a third inmate was moved into the cell he had been in even though it was designed for three people,” a jail source revealed. “The decision was then taken to transfer him out of that cell and now he is in with Tighe. It seems the two men are getting on well so far.” Neither inmate has come to the notice of prison authorities for breach of prison rules.

Sources say Humphries’ main priority is his Spanish classes that he attends on a regular basis about which he is “very enthusiastic”. Dublin Circuit Criminal Court has previously been told Humphries exchanged at least 16,000 text messages with his underage female victim during a three-month period to March 2011 as part of the grooming process. He met up with her on five occasions during which sexual acts took place.

Humphries (55), from Sutton, north Dublin, pleaded guilty to two counts of defilement of a child in Dublin between December 5, 2010, and February 19, 2011, and four counts of inviting a child to participate in a sexually explicit, obscene or indecent act between January 2010 and March 2011. These took place when the victim was aged around 16 and Humphries was aged 47.

The court heard Humphries made contact with the girl through his volunteer work with junior GAA teams.

Tighe of Lavallyroe, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, had denied murdering six-and-a-half-month-old Joshua on June 1, 2013, the day after the baby’s mother announced on Facebook that she was in a new relationship.

The baby’s mother, Natasha Sussbier, told the court that Joshua’s death had shattered her heart into a million pieces. During the trial, which concluded in March of this year, Tighe claimed his son’s death was a tragic accident.

Online Editors