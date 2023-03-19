| 9.3°C Dublin

Paedophile caught when he texted vulnerable 13-year-old victim’s mum by mistake

A paedophile who sexually abused a girl with learning difficulties was caught when he mistakenly sent social media messages to her mum admitting his crimes.

Bradley McGarrell thought he was communicating via Snapchat with his 13-year-old victim, when in fact it was her mother who had the schoolgirl’s phone. The woman took screenshots of the 20-year-old predator’s confessions and passed them to police.

