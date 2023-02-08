Owner of iconic Greystones shop responds to anti-casino campaign after gaming licence renewed

The owner of a shop in Greystones, Co Wicklow, has responded to speculation that the premises will be turned into a casino after an online petition was signed by nearly 2,000 people objecting to the idea.

A gaming licence was renewed for Sweeney’s, a well-known shop beside the marina, in December.

Locals have voiced concerns about the former chipper being developed into a casino, with the petition saying it could have a “devastating impact” on young people in the area.

The site is on the seafront in Greystones and next to the residential Marina Village, where apartments and houses have sold for close to €1m.

A gaming licence was granted by Bray District Court last year, which would allow for up to 50 slot machines.

The shop had previously been selling coffee and treats but is currently closed for renovations.

However, Alan Muir, director of Muiralan Ltd, claimed there is a lot of “gross information” circulating online about the project. He acquired the premises more than two years ago and said there has been a gaming licence in place at Sweeney’s for the last 48 years, but there has been no gambling machines in use on the premises for several years.

The application submitted by Muiralan stated that there would be 14 slot machines and a roulette table in operation.

“We’ve been approached by an international fast-food crowd and they want to take it over - which I’ve rejected - and we’ve been contacted by a big gaming organisation,” he told the Irish Independent.

Mr Muir was previously director of companies which ran 24-hour casinos in Santry and Tallaght in Dublin.

However, he said it is the intention to turn the shop into a sit-down food venue.

“Our intention is to keep on with the food and at the moment all that is on the premises is a chicken vending machine.

“We have the licence but now there is a campaign against it. We haven’t decided what the venue is going to look like yet. We were looking at a French bakery. It’s undecided at the moment.”

A public meeting is scheduled to take place in Greystones on Thursday to discuss the matter.

Local councillors had expressed concern about any potential casino being introduced in the area.

Social Democrats councilllor Mark Barry said: “I am opposed to any slot machines or active casino in an area close to national schools, secondary schools and in a town with a booming teenage population. I would be disappointed to see what was a takeaway and restaurant turning into a primary casino based business - I would be against that.”

In previous years Greystones residents also raised objections to the opening of a McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant which would have been located near three schools.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission but it was challenged by a secondary school in the area which would have been less than 100 metres from the fast-food restaurant.