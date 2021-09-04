‘Overwhelming’ Irish response to vaccine appeal amid fears of huge death rates in poorer countries

The sheer size of the response by Irish people to an appeal for Covid vaccines for poorer countries was “unexpected” but more action is needed to help prevent huge loss of life, said UNICEF Ireland’s executive director Peter Power.

More than €4m has been donated by individuals and companies in Ireland to the ‘Get A Vaccine, Give A Vaccine’ UNICEF campaign. It features actor Liam Neeson appealing for protection for people who have no access to any vaccines yet.

“We’re overwhelmed and inspired by the response of the Irish people. We knew the appeal would resonate strongly, but the sheer extent and size of the response was great,” said the UNICEF chief.

More than 1.8 million vaccines have been funded by Irish contributors and the immediate hope is to exceed two million vaccines, requiring €5m in donations.

“If reaching for the stars, it would be great if Ireland were to donate the same amount of vaccines as we got ourselves, which is just over six million vaccines,” he said.

Globally, the United Nations child protection and welfare agency has delivered 230 million Covid vaccines to lower income and poorer countries. Within a year, it plans to send two billion Covid vaccines to those countries where so many are in danger.

“There is something fundamentally wrong when the wealthiest countries in the world have vaccination rates of 90 per cent and the poorest countries are at five per cent.

“There needs to be more equality, not just because it’s the right thing to do but because it’s also in our own self interest.

“The situation in developing countries compared to the developed countries is simply drastic. They don’t have the health systems that we have. But, worse than that, they are not getting the vaccines at anywhere near the rates that are needed to tackle the global pandemic.

“UNICEF is saying you cannot defeat a global pandemic one country at a time. Or even a group of countries at a time. And that’s what’s happening.

“So we feel very strongly that there is a moral imperative here. It is also in the strategic self interest of wealthy countries to support the global rollout of vaccines. Billions of people have no vaccines. We’re deeply, deeply concerned that the death rate in developing countries will be multiples of the death rate in richer countries.

“You only have to look to India to see what happens when a national health system is unable to cope when oxygen runs out and when beds run out. People were being given oxygen in the street in India. Many other countries do not have health systems even approaching the standard of India and it’s a source of real concern,” he said.

Many Irish companies have said that for each staff person to get vaccinated, the business will match it by funding a vaccine for someone in a poorer country.

The Irish Government has given €6m for Covid vaccine distribution to poorer countries.

