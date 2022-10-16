Overflowing bins, mouldy food, lifts for staff use only: Refugees ‘left with little or no support from authorities’

Refugees seeking asylum in Northern Ireland — including one woman who suffered a miscarriage — are being left with little or no support from the authorities, new documents have revealed.

Almost 30 complaints seen by the Sunday Independent have been delivered to the Home Office in the past four weeks — sent by asylum seekers who have been placed in hotels in Belfast for months.

The ‘poor’ accommodation is provided through the Mears Group — the UK’s biggest refugee landlord, which has a total contract worth £1.15bn, including £113m in Northern Ireland.

But serious issues with the service have been raised with the Home Office by several of the refugees for months now.

In recent weeks a Belfast-based human rights NGO raised the same concerns. In total, 150 asylum seekers have come forward to the Participation and the Practice of Rights (PPR) group, to document their claims.

A series of photographs taken inside the hotels show some with overflowing bins in corridors, mouldy food, breakfast served at 5.30am on the stairs and used plates then piled up on the floor.

There are three working washing machines in one of the hotels, with claims being made that the taps are only turned on at “certain times of the day” during which some families must collect any water they need in buckets.

In one complaint, a parent writes about her daughter suffering from iron deficiency and having been hospitalised because of malnutrition.

“We cannot have basic cutlery at the hotel, we are not allowed to have cups or utensils. We feel like we are in prison [because] everything is prohibited.”

Another woman, who is pregnant, writes of suffering from irritable bowel syndrome and digestion problems “but the food at the hotel is often cooked with either too much grease or pepper, which irritates my stomach.”

She backs her claim with testimony from her doctor.

In another complaint, a parent writes about needing baby milk formula for her 13-month-old baby and claims that when she asked for more “was told they will not give any more formula because they already gave us some recently, and said our baby can eat food.

“But when we give her food she always ends up with stomach pain, so we had to stop.”

The husband of a woman who had a miscarriage in recent weeks claimed his wife, who is suffering from mobility issues, must use the stairs “as they do not allow us to use the elevator”.

Living in a hotel for eight months, another woman writes about her husband who has chronic health issues, including high blood pressure and diabetes and the “unsuitable” food provided.

She adds: “My son has depression because he was not able to go to school since last year.”

One woman had a miscarriage after she arrived at one of the hotels. She claims to have informed the authorities, but “they didn’t provide any type of help on either mental well-being or physical health”.

“Now I live here for seven months... I was not offered any type of help.”

A woman writes about her diabetic husband who also has chronic high blood pressure and how living in one room for eight months has “affected his health negatively”.

“We also need to work — because eight pounds per week does not cover our children’s needs.”

Another parent claims her young daughter “developed iron deficiency” because of “bad food”.

“I was given medicine for iron deficiency... and because of the food in the hotel, I lost 14kg weight and have been diagnosed with a problem in the intestines.”

Last Friday, many of the asylum seekers attended a public meeting to discuss their issues. They heard from the chief human rights commissioner, the equality commissioner, the children’s commissioner and representatives from the Northern Ireland Executive Office, the Department for Health, the Department for Infrastructure and the Department for Education. The Department for Communities, which has a responsibility, did not attend.

Speaking after the meeting , PPR’s Twasul Mohammed said the problem is “only the tip of the iceberg”.

“There are over 1,000 people going through this. Kids without school and places to play, parents without hope. Families were left with nothing to eat but mouldy bread and burnt toast.

“It is not good enough for local politicians, departments and authorities to wash their hands of responsibility by telling us asylum is a reserved matter,” she said.

The Home Office, Mears Group and Migrant Help — the three primary authorities with responsibility for contingency accommodation — did not attend the meeting.

Mears has said it will “robustly investigate” the claims, while the Home Office responded in writ ing on the eve of the meeting with a two-page letter which did not address the concerns raised.

It said the UK government is “committed to doing everything necessary to protect the rights of asylum seekers, and provide them with safe, secure accommodation ”

In correspondence to PPR last week, seen by this newspaper, a Home Office official said the asylum accommodation system is “under enormous pressure” because of the continuing significant and sustained increase in asylum intake and historic Covid-19-related measures.

“The arrangements for asylum accommodation are different in Northern Ireland, as Northern Ireland does not form part of the asylum dispersal system.

“Home Office officials continue to work with the Northern Ireland Executive to identify how they can contribute to this UK-wide challenge.”