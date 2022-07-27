Over 4,000 workers at Iarnród Éireann set for a 10.5pc pay rise over five years

Over 4,000 workers at Iarnród Éireann are set for a 10.5pc pay rise over five years in a deal brokered “without rancour and conflict”.

The pay agreement was backed by 75pc by staff from the union group that includes the NBRU, Siptu, TSSA and Connect.

An Iarnród Éireann spokesperson said the deal also provides for a potential 4.5pc self-funded increase, “subject to achieving verifiable efficiencies”.

Staff will get 3.5pc this year, 2.5pc next year, and a 1.5pc “cost of living each year for 2024, 2025 and 2026. An additional 1.5pc productivity increase will be paid for the three years from 2024 to 2026 “subject to efficiencies being obtained.”

In a message to employees this lunchtime, chief executive Jim Meade says the “landmark” five-year pay deal that runs to 2027 is “hugely significant” for the company, workers, and “our ambitions for the future for our customers”.

“Most importantly, I am grateful to colleagues for giving this agreement your support,” he says. “It is an agreement which I believe is fair, which addresses the aspirations of colleagues, while ensuring we continue to deliver effective and efficient services and projects to our funders and to the public.

“It is an agreement which was negotiated directly, without intermediaries or the intervention of the industrial relations machinery of the state, and without rancour and conflict.

“That is a significant achievement, and one we aim to build upon through the commitments underpinning the agreement – including our people strategy - for a new era of industrial relations in Iarnród Éireann.”

He said the deal will represent a clear statement to government, regulatory bodies, and the wider public that investment in Iarnród Éireann is a prudent investment “that when we are supported and given the stability to develop and deliver ambitious plans to expand the role of our rail service, our people right across the company will respond to and support this ambition too”.

The rail boss said from a far different landscape, the contribution of colleagues has seen funding certainty for train operations and infrastructure teams under National Transport Authority and infrastructure contracts, and a growing freight business.

Mr Meade highlights support from government and the National Transport Authority for an ambitious investment programme nationally, in the Dublin area and regional cities, “which will enable us to become the backbone of Ireland’s sustainable transport strategy”.

He also mentions a “thriving” port in Rosslare Europort, which is “firmly positioned as Ireland’s gateway to Europe”, and an ambitious plan to be Ireland’s offshore renewable energy hub.

The chief executive said the pay agreement gives certainty for the years ahead, with an opportunity through efficiencies for “further benefit still”.