Over 4,000 people take part in the Great Pink Run charity event at Leopardstown Racecourse

Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin was awash with pink today, as thousands of men, women and children from all over Ireland, took part in the first live event of this year’s annual Great Pink Run. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan.

Over 4,000 runners braved wet and wild conditions to take part in the annual Great Pink Run charity event at Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin on Sunday afternoon.

Participants in the annual charity event organised by Breast Cancer Ireland created a sea of pink around the south Dublin racetrack as they hoped to raise over €1m for breast cancer research.

Leading out the large field of runners amid heavy rainfall was the Great Pink Run’s patron, Sonia O’Sullivan, who has been a long-term supporter of the charity’s work.

The former Olympian said the Great Pink Run was one of the first charity events she ever got involved with over a decade ago and it has remained a firm favourite.

“I keep coming back because I’ve made great connections with the people involved in the charity over the years and you appreciate the work of everyone involved in research from doctors and nurses to patients,” said the Cobh athlete.

Sonia, who took part in the 10k run, said her role as patron of the event had seen her take part in races around the world to raise funds for fighting breast cancer.

Well-known singer, Anne Nolan of the Nolan Sisters pop group, herself a breast cancer survivor, entertained the crowds amid the downpour at her first-ever solo performance in Ireland.

“I’m happy to help out in any way that raises funds for research into breast cancer. It’s very important to me as I had breast cancer in 2000 when I was 49 and got it again 20 years later,” the singer said.

Ms Nolan said she was currently in remission, while her sister, Linda is currently being treated for breast cancer.

Another of their sisters, Bernie died in 2013 at the age of 52 from breast cancer that had extended to other parts of her body.

The Great Pink Run had been held virtually for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic with participants running by themselves in their own area.

However, Breast Action Ireland’s chief executive, Aisling Hurley said it was great to be able to host a large communal run for the first time since 2019 including a switch from its traditional venue in Phoenix Park in Dublin.

“It’s important to be able to get together and it’s great to see the emotion behind the people taking part as they are doing it for themselves, their families and friends. Unfortunately with one in nine women developing breast cancer and one in 1,000 men, everyone knows someone who is affected by this disease,” said Ms Hurley.

She said all monies raised by people taking part in the Great Pink Run were fully used for breast cancer research as the cost of hosting the event was met by the charity’s main sponsor, Glanbia.

Breast Cancer Ireland which has raised €5.4m from staging the Great Pink Run to date, hopes it will raise a further €1m from this year’s events.

“Monies raised this year will fund research into metastatic disease progression to the brain which is a challenging and much-needed area for investment,” said Ms Curtis.

It is estimated that breast cancer is responsible for an average of 690 deaths each year in Ireland.

A second Great Pink Run will be staged next Sunday in Kilkenny Castle Park as part of the first-ever hybrid version of the event which the charity said was designed to give people more ways to take part in the annual fundraiser.

Around 2,000 runners are expected to take part in the run in Kilkenny, while another 2,500 participants around the country will run either 5k or 10k in their local area during the week.

People can still register to take part in next week’s event at www.greatpinkrun.ie