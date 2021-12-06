Over 17,000 households under boil water notice in parts of Dublin and Wicklow

Irish Water has issued a temporary boil water notice for parts of Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown and north Wicklow.

The issue was caused by high turbidity at Vartry Treatment Plant which means some treated water leaving the reservoir and going directly into part of the supply was not properly disinfected.

The precautionary notice affects 17,497 customers in areas of north Wicklow and in Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown.

In a statement Irish Water said the move was made following consultation with the HSE, Dublin City Council, Wicklow County Council, and Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council.

The Environmental Protection Agency has been notified.

Irish Water said the water is still safe to use for washing and bathing but should be boiled for drinking, drinks made with water, preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating, and brushing teeth.

It said: “The boil water notice has been put in place to protect public health as high turbidity at a treated water reservoir at Vartry Treatment Plant means a small amount of treated water leaving the Reservoir and going directly into part of the Vartry supply was inadequately disinfected for a short period.

“Irish Water is currently investigating the issue with a view to lifting the precautionary boil notice as soon as possible."

Customers in the following locations are affected including Newcastle, Newtownmountkennedy, Kilcoole, Kilpedder, Kilmacanogue Fassaroe/Berryfield Lane, Kilcroney and Delgany.

There are also rural areas between Callowhill and Cronroe which are affected including Killiskey, Nuns Cross, Coynes Cross, Prospect, Mount John, Timmore Lane, Dunran, Ballyvolan and Kiltimon.

In Dun Laoghaire Rathdown, the affected areas include Ballyman, Kill Lane and surrounding areas.

John O’Donoghue, regional operations lead with Irish Water said: “Irish Water apologises for the impact and inconvenience caused by this boil water notice to homes and businesses. Our number one priority is public health and the safety and well-being of our customers.

“While we are working to lift the boil water notice, we would like to remind people to check if they are in an affected area and to familiarise themselves with the safety advice.”