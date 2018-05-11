Outgoing HSE chief Tony O'Brien launches personal attack on TDs

Tony O’Brien has launched a personal attack on TDs after he was forced to resign as HSE chief executive.

Tony O’Brien has launched a personal attack on TDs after he was forced to resign as HSE chief executive.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, Mr O’Brien said he hoped the children of TDs questioning him at Oireachtas committee meetings over handling of the health service do not watch their public performances.

“When I appear in public - say at a Committee I conduct myself against a simple standard. Would I be happy for my children or my mother to see how I behave?” Mr O’Brien “I sometimes look across the room and hope their children will never see and hear how they behave,”he said.

Mr O’Brien was forced to step down over his oversight of the Cervical Check scandal. Two terminally ill mothers - Vicky Phelan and Emma Mhic Mhathuna - who were given incorrect cervical check results had called for Mr O’Brien to resign.

The emergence of damning internal HSE memo also put pressure on Mr O’Brien to resign. Mr O'Brien clashed with Fianna Fáil TD Marc McSharry at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday.

Mr MacSharry had challenged Mr O'Brien to explain how his positon is tenable in the wake of the screening scandal. There were heated exchanges between the pair.

Mr O'Brien had defended the cervical cancer screening programme which he said has detected 50,000 abnormalities which led to early treatment which probably avoided "hundreds of cancers and ultimately deaths".

Mr MacSharry said that failures have left "an entire nation of women terrified".

Mr O'Brien accused Mr MacSharry of "causing hysteria". Mr MacSharry asked where the accountability is while "we’re in here kicking a football around about let’s have an investigation to see what happened."

This morning Mr MacSharry said the forum of the PAC is about accountability and there a "robust style". He also said that the issue "is about the women of Ireland, not Tony O'Brien."

Also speaking on RTÉ Radio, Ms Phelan thanked Mr MacSharry for his questions to Mr O'Brien and said she believes his contribution was "beyond reproach".

Online Editors