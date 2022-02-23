‘Our world has been shaken to its core’ – funeral takes place for Wexford council worker Billy Kinsella killed during Storm Eunice

Funeral of Wexford County Council worker Billy Kinsella arrives to Our Lady of The Nativity Church, Oulart, Co.Wexford. Wexford County Council provided a guard of honour. Photo; Mary Browne

The funeral of Billy Kinsella, a council worker killed by a falling tree during Storm Eunice, heard how he was an “outstanding man” who ensured his family never wanted for anything.

Mr Kinsella (58) died in a tragic accident last Friday while clearing debris on the road leading to the local primary school near his home in Ballythomas, Co Wexford.

He was fatally injured when a tree came down in strong winds.

Dozens of colleagues from Wexford County Council formed a guard of honour as his body was carried into the Church of Our Lady of the Nativity in Ballyfad this afternoon.

President Michael D Higgins also sent a representative to pay respects to Mr Kinsella.

His funeral service heard how he was a quiet man who enjoyed his own company, but was selfless in everything he did.

His wife Rita, who was with him for 37 years, told mourners how Billy was a reserved man and a wonderful father.

The couple were married in Barbados 26 years ago and their lives were made complete when she gave birth to their son Conor.

“Billy and Conor were more like brothers than father and son,” she said.

“Conor was his everything. They spoke about everything for hours. From sport to school, college choices, career options, or any party going on in Dicey Reilly’s.

“Our world was shaken to the core last Friday when I received a phone call at work that Billy had an accident. I knew at that moment that Billy was tragically taken from us.”

She described her husband as a helpful, diligent and dependable man who was an exceptional timekeeper.

“Many a time he was rushing me out the door for Conor’s matches,” she said.

He adored his son and always attended his football matches with Wexford, Kilanerin and hurling games with Tara Rocks GAA club.

Mr Kinsella was a gifted man who was capable of constructing anything with his hands.

He built their home on Ballythomas Hill near Gorey and was always there to service cars for anyone in his family.

When he was 17 years of age, he started working with Woodfab Timber in Aughrim, Co Wicklow and in later years he joined construction company BAM in Dublin.

In 2017, he joined Wexford County Council so he could be closer to home, so he would “never miss a moment in Conor’s life,” Rita told mourners.

Colleagues said he was a perfectionist who would arrive half an hour early for work to help out.

Gifts brought to the altar included a model of a Massey Ferguson, representing his love for vintage tractors.

Rita presented a family photo as a sign of the strong bond they had. She said her husband was a “rock of good sense” who always helped people out.

“Life will be difficult going forward but we will always have our precious memories,” she said.

She thanked the local community, GAA clubs, paramedics and doctors, describing the outpouring of love and support as “breathtaking”.

Father Richard Lawless said his tragic death was hard to comprehend.

“Billy’s shocking death reminds us of the fragile hold we all have on life,” he said.

“Billy’s death occurred when he was on a mission of mercy. He had a place in many people’s lives and now that place is empty and there is a void.

“His unexpected and tragic death has hit us all with appalling suddenness.”

Wexford County Council closed their offices at 1pm as a mark of respect.

Three of his county council colleagues were working with him when the tragic accident happened.

He is survived by his siblings Patrick, Elizabeth, Shay, Sean and Aileen and was the son of the late Paddy and Bridie Kinsella.

In the condolences section on RIP.ie, hundreds of people have been expressing their sympathies and heartfelt messages.

One message read: “You were very kind to us on Friday and we were all so shocked and saddened to hear of your passing moments after helping us. May the light of heaven shine bright for you.”

Another said: “May Billy rest in eternal peace. Billy made the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe. My thoughts and prayers are also with his colleagues and all those who work tirelessly in all types of challenging situations to keep us safe. Bless you all.”

President Michael D Higgins, Government ministers and local councillors all paid their respects to Mr Kinsella, who died while trying to keep others safe.