THE parents of the young girl who died in a swimming pool tragedy in Spain last month have described her as their "own tiny Wonder Woman" and said they are devastated.

'Our own tiny Wonder Woman' - parents of Georgia (4) issue statement after tragedy

And mourners attending the funeral of Georgia Anne Callan later this week have been asked to dress cheerfully and wear bright colours in honour of her "sparkling personality".

The four-year-old's devastated family has said she was the light of their lives and they want to pay tribute to her with colour and sequins.

Georgia, who was living in Ardclough in Co Kildare, was enjoying a holiday in Marbella, Spain with family members when the tragic accident happened on July 28.

It is understood she drowned in a pool located in a private villa being used by her family.

Her parents Emeline Callan and Jacqueline Russell issued a statement this afternoon.

Georgia Anne Callan's 'sparkling personality lives on' Photo: RIP.ie

"Georgia was our own tiny Wonder Woman," they said.

"A happy, playful, brave, gentle and funny girl, she loved nothing more than making new friends and wearing princess dresses everywhere. Georgia loved everyone, and her pets were amongst her dearest friends.

"She sought beauty, goodness and fun wherever she was. She brought immense joy to our lives and to the lives of everyone who knew her. We love her deeply. We will miss her more than we can say.

"We are devastated by her loss.

"We would like to thank the police, medical staff, and the Irish Embassy staff for their professionalism, support and care. We appreciate their help."

Local media reported that emergency services received a call at around 10.30am on Saturday.

The girl had been taken from the pool but was said to be unresponsive.

Despite the best efforts of medics on the scene, she passed away.

A notice posted on RIP.ie said that Georgia is "cherished" by her mothers, grandparents and extended family and friends.

It said: "Georgia was the light of ours and many other lives...

"We would appreciate, where possible, that you dress cheerfully in a way that would delight the spirit we hold of Georgia in our hearts.

"She loved bright colours (rainbows!) and dresses that twirl out when you spin. Sparkles are never out of place in her presence and will remind us all that her bright, sparkling personality lives on."

Her family has said that "While flowers are certainly welcome in the spirit of joy that Georgia brought us all" they are asking people to support their two chosen charities at this time - As I Am, an autistic-founded autism charity and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Her funeral is due to take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium in Co Kildare on Friday afternoon.

