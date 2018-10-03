The Dunlop family have released the first picture of the newborn daughter of the late motorcycle racer William Dunlop.

'Our little WD' - William Dunlop's family release first picture of daughter of tragic motorcyclist

The picture of Willa Wren Dunlop was posted on the William Dunlop racing website under the title 'Our little WD'.

She was pictured alongside her two-year-old sister Ella on top of her late father's racing gloves.

William was killed in July in a collision in practice at the Skerries 100 road races in Co Dublin.

Willa was born on September 15 weighing in at 8lb and 15oz.

Speaking after her birth mum Janine Brolly said that William would have been "besotted" with his new daughter.

"She has the most amazing big sister and there is no question that Daddy would have been besotted," she said.

"Grateful for two precious girls who are keeping my heart beating."

William Dunlop and his partner Janine arrive at the Adelaide Motorcycle Awards in Belfast in 2014. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 17/1/2014.

William, part of the legendary Dunlop racing family, was the son of Robert Dunlop and nephew of Joey.

He died while making his return to the sport after pulling out of this year's Isle of Man TT to be with Janine during her pregnancy.

WIlliam Dunlop

