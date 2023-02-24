‘Our home is your home’ –Micheal Martin tells Ukrainian rally on first anniversary or Russian invasion

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an affront to humanity, and the illegal and immoral actions of Russian forces are the actions of a rogue State, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has told a gathering of Ukrainians.

More than 1,000 gathered today at the GPO at a rally to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

“Ukraine has been subjected to a brutal and reckless campaign of violence the likes of which has not darkened our shared continent in decades,” said Mr Martin.

Speaking about Russia’s focus on destroying civilian homes and crucial energy infrastructure, Mr Martin said he heard first hand accounts from civilians of the brutality and violence visited upon men, women and children by occupying Russian forces while he was on a visit to Ukraine.

“We have seen the wanton destruction and the uncovering of mass civilian graves. The people of Ukraine are enduring widescale and systematic damage and the destruction of infrastructure is critical to the survival of the civilian population.

"This is not so-called collateral damage. These tactics are designed explicitly and specifically to create terror among the women and children who remain and yet the will and determination of the people of Ukraine remains unbowed and unbroken,” he said.

“Ukraine made the choice to submit a formal application for European Union membership, even in the dark hours of invasion. As Taoiseach I argued strongly at the time for Ukraine to be granted European Union candidate status.

"As Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, I will continue to advocate strongly on your behalf. Your cause is just, Ireland will be with you every step of the way to European Union membership. In the meantime, our home is your home,” he added as the crowd chanted “Thank you Ireland.”

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko called on Russia to be declared a terrorist state.

“Today, Russia continues terrorising Ukrainian civilians. It shells kindergartens, schools and hospitals. It destroys critical infrastructure and residential areas resulting in significant casualties.

"Russian troops systematically and cynically violate international law and fundamental human rights and freedom in Ukraine. The harrowing aftermath of their occupation was revealed on the liberated territories showed the true genocidal face of Russia. Deliberate and discriminate attacks on civilians. They used hostages as a human shield. Execution, tortures and rapes, forcible deportation, and the unlawful adoption of the Ukrainian children, kidnapping, and many more crimes against humanity became the norms of the Russian aggressor,” she said.

“The propaganda and disinformation spread by Russia fuelled hatred and violence against Ukrainians, making it easier for Russian forces to justify their inhuman and genocidal action. The aggressor State, which has consistently been moving toward becoming a terrorist state, will be held accountable for its crimes. We call on Ireland to recognise Russia as a terrorist state,” the ambassador added.

She thanked the Irish for welcoming so many people from the war, not just for practical assistance, but for the “emotional support, the words of encouragement, and the friendly smiles that have given Ukrainians the strength to carry on”.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said Vladimir Putin must understand that the international community will remain united with Ukraine for however long it takes to face down his “brutal invasion”.

“There can be no victory for Russian military aggression over Ukrainian sovereignty. No victory for a power that brazenly violates international law. So, Putin must immediately withdraw his army and end his criminal invasion. Standing resolutely against the Putin invasion, the international community and international diplomacy must use all of its muscle to end this war and begin the journey to peace,” she added.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik voiced support of Ukrainian membership of the European Union and its struggle to preserve its homeland, and a return to a free, democratic, peaceful state.

“We welcome you. We stand with you. We want to say this today, we stand with you,” she added.

Two injured Ukrainian soldiers who have been receiving treatment and rehabilitation here, also spoke. They addressed the crowd in Ukrainian.

Chair of the parliamentary committee of foreign affairs and defence, Charlie Flanagan, said Ireland will accelerate rapidly the sharing of our experience and expertise in the European Union with Kyiv and cities across Ukraine, and to assist Ukraine in its quest for membership of the European Union.

“With the aim of having the membership granted as soon as possible. We call for the protection of civilians across Ukraine. We call for the protection of humanitarian personnel, journalists, persons in vulnerable situations, women, and children. In that regard, there must be full accountability for the continued and flagrant breaches of international law, war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and crimes of aggression.

“There can be no impunity for these horrendous acts perpetrated on a daily basis by Russia. Each and every war criminal in the Russian hierarchy, both in the military and in politics, must be tracked down, must be prosecuted and must be punished.

"Russia under Vladimir Putin is nothing short of a terrorist state and Ireland must join international colleagues in not only stating this but repeating it on a daily basis in an unequivocal manner,” he added.



