| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

‘Our home is your home’ –Micheal Martin tells Ukrainian rally on first anniversary or Russian invasion

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a working session of G7 leaders via video link on the day of the first anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Handout via Reuters. Expand

Close

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a working session of G7 leaders via video link on the day of the first anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Handout via Reuters.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a working session of G7 leaders via video link on the day of the first anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Handout via Reuters.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a working session of G7 leaders via video link on the day of the first anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Handout via Reuters.

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an affront to humanity, and the illegal and immoral actions of Russian forces are the actions of a rogue State, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has told a gathering of Ukrainians.

More than 1,000 gathered today at the GPO at a rally to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Most Watched

Privacy