There is "unbelievable" grief following the death of a young boy in a road crash, with his school saying he was a "precious part of both his class and the whole school family".

'Our hearts break, there is a little chair now sitting empty' - 'unbearable grief' following death of boy (8) in road crash

The eight-year-old boy, died at the scene of a crash between two cars on Saturday evening on the Aughnacloy Road on the outskirts of Banbridge in Co Down.

A man, woman and another child remain in hospital. Their injuries are said to be serious with one in a critical condition.

His school, Carrick Primary in Lurgan, Co Armagh paid tribute to the boy.

"We are devastated to hear of Callum's death," it said in a Facebook post.

"Callum was a precious part of both his class and our whole school family in Carrick. We remember him in particular for his great smile, a love of football and a determination to learn so that he could achieve his goal of being a marine biologist.

"As a school community we are praying continually for his family circle, who were so obviously devoted to both boys."

Hundreds of people have offered their sympathies to the boy's family in the wake of the tragedy. Tributes were also left at the crash scene on Sunday.

"He was such a lovely wee boy..can’t stop thinking about what the family are going through.. my thoughts are with them and all Callum’s friends in school," said one woman in tribute.

MLA Carla Lockhart knows the famlly.

"Our hearts break for the family and the unbearable grief there is a little chair now sitting empty. Our hearts break for them, the community and their school." The DUP member said.

"It is the second fatality on this road in a number of weeks and is a terrible loss to the family concerned who live within the Lurgan area," she said.

"My thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family who have lost their child and also to the drivers involved. Nothing can prepare you for the loss of a child and in such tragic circumstances our hearts got out to them."

Police have appealed for information.

Inspector Gregory Beckett added: “The boy tragically died at the scene of the two vehicle collision which occurred at around 5.20pm on Saturday evening, involving a silver Audi Q3 and a silver Ford Focus. Three other people have been taken to hospital and are being treated for injuries which are described as serious. The road was closed for some time following the collision but has since re-opened.

"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact local officers in Lurgan or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 994 21/07/18.”

