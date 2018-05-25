The parents of tragic Jastine Valdez have released a heartbreaking statement following their daughter's brutal murder.

'Our daughter planned to settle in Ireland, buy a house and make a new life' - Jastine Valdez's parents

Teresita and Danilo Valdez, through the Consulate of the Republic of the Philippines, thanked the Irish public for its support.

Gardai at the scene in Cherrywood, Co Dublin, where Mark Hennessy (above right) was shot dead. Jastine Valdez (inset left). Photo: Arthur Carron

They said they found some comfort knowing "how deeply our beautiful daughter Jastine has affected the people of Ireland." "Our daughter's plans were to settle in Ireland, buy a house here and make a new life," the statement read.

"She is a fun loving, wonderful, caring daughter and friend. She is always in our hearts and in the hearts of the people of Ireland. "We would like to thank the emergency services, the gardai, Chief Superintendent Quirke, Superintendent Ward and especially our Liason officer garda Pat Mackey. They have acted with the utmost professionalism and speed to return our beautiful daughter Jastine to us.

"We also wish to acknowledge the support and sympathy of our family, friends, and the people of the Philippines, Outreach Ireland, and both the Philippine and Irish Department of Foreign Affairs for their help and support. "Finally, we wish to thank the wonderful help and support given by Mark Congdon, Consul for the Philippines for all he has done to support us during this traumatic time."

Gardai launched a search for Jastine (24) last weekend after she was reported missing on Saturday evening. Tragic Jastine Valdez was spotted being bundled into a black jeep in Enniskerry at approximately 6.15pm that day.

Her body was found in a disused golf course in Rathmichael at 3.30pm on Monday.

A post-mortem revealed that Ms Valdez died of manual strangulation.

Mark Hennessy, who abducted Jastine and killed her, was shot dead during a garda operation last Sunday.

