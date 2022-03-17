‘Our bills and costs are going up but we cannot charge more’ – popular Dublin bakery owner

Bakery owner Victor Bietius offers his customers quality food for economical prices – but having opened during the pandemic, he was already facing challenges. And now he, like all small business owners, finds himself the victim of inflation.

Mr Bietius (58) opened The Old Bakery Store in Harold’s Cross, south Dublin, in December 2020. He employs 12 staff.

The businessman successfully ran the new bakery during Covid-19, when he established himself in the community.

However, now utility bills are rising, along with ingredient costs, and operating in this climate is, he admits, “very difficult”.

“I work seven days a week,” said Mr Bietius, who is originally from Romania. “Yet, I don’t make much profit and the margins are less and less. But because this is a new business, we’re still establishing ourselves and we want to keep our regular customers happy and to attract new customers.

“That means despite the increase in charges on energy bills and on ingredients, we cannot charge more. We are too new a business to do that.

“But the bills are high and we are a small artisan bakery. We use the finest, organic ingredients. We buy from local suppliers but we can’t increase prices because we need to keep our customers.

“Without them, we don’t have a business. But the profit is getting smaller and smaller and we don’t know what to do.

“I want to install solar panels on the roof of the bakery to save on energy bills. The bakery is big and we could save money.

“But it’s a very tough time and we see the price rises and products are going up and up.”