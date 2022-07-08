Orlaith Quinn: Medic involved in tragic mum’s care sends own case to health watchdog

A Belfast Trust employee involved in the care of a patient who died by suicide has self-referred to regulators.

Orlaith Quinn (33) died at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital less than two days after the birth of her third child and just hours after a psychiatrist had assessed her as not posing a risk of suicide.

Dr Bob Boggs reached this conclusion despite the fact he had been unable to rule out that Mrs Quinn was developing postpartum psychosis — a life-threatening mental health illness which requires emergency intervention.

In May, a coroner made a series of damning findings relating to her care.

Maria Dougan said “had all of the available information” relating to Mrs Quinn’s case been obtained by the psychiatric team that assessed her, “the risk of the deceased’s death on October 11, 2018, would have been foreseen”.

She continued: “In the evidence to me, there were a number of missed opportunities in the care and treatment of the deceased.”

Among these was a failure to carry out a mental health assessment in a private room or one with a ‘do not disturb’ sign on the door to prevent staff from entering.

Ms Dougan said Dr Boggs should have diagnosed her with postpartum psychosis.

She found the management plan he put in place “was lacking and did not adequately address the risk the deceased was suffering from puerperal [postpartum] psychosis”.

Ms Dougan also said the assessment team should have spoken to Mrs Quinn alone, without her husband, and should have taken a history from her husband and mother “separately from the deceased”.

The Belfast Trust board was provided with an update on the case by consultant neonatologist Dr Clifford Mayes at a meeting yesterday.

Board chairman Peter McNaney asked: “Can you confirm whether any of the doctors criticised in the coroner’s inquest have fulfilled their General Medical Council (GMC) duty in terms of self-reporting?”

Dr Mayes said he was “100% sure that the answer to your question is that a referral has taken place”.

Other officials present at the briefing also confirmed a member of staff had self-referred to their regulatory body.

A spokesperson for the GMC said the body could not comment on referrals unless a decision to hold a tribunal had been made.

Dr Boggs is currently registered with a licence to practise and has no restrictions, according to the GMC website.

After Ms Dougan delivered her findings last month, Mrs Quinn’s mother described an apology issued by the Belfast Trust as “too little, too late”.

Siobhan Graham told the Belfast Telegraph the trust had failed to contact the family directly, instead making the apology through the media.

However, addressing the board meeting, trust chief executive Dr Cathy Jack said it was her understanding that the trust had apologised to the family of Mrs Quinn, and that they “have graciously accepted that”.

She added: “I think it is only right we reiterate that apology. This was a tragic death, it was foreseeable and it was preventable and it should not have occurred.”

The board was provided with details of improvements that have been put in place in a bid to prevent similar tragedies from happening.

Among these measures is an order that psychiatric staff draw up proper treatment plans when there are concerns about maternity patients’ mental heath. The plan, which should include details such as whether or not the patient is allowed to go to the toilet unaccompanied, must be signed by the patient, the midwife caring for them and the psychiatrist.

Mrs Quinn went missing from her hospital room in the early hours of October 11, 2018, after her husband fell asleep.

He raised the alarm after he woke, with staff finding his wife’s body in a nearby corridor.