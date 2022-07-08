| 15.8°C Dublin

Orlaith Quinn: Medic involved in tragic mum’s care sends own case to health watchdog

  • Belfast Trust worker self-refers to watchdog following damning report on care received by mother-of-three
  • Ms Quinn took her own life at Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital less than two days after giving birth
Lisa Smyth

A Belfast Trust employee involved in the care of a patient who died by suicide has self-referred to regulators.

Orlaith Quinn (33) died at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital less than two days after the birth of her third child and just hours after a psychiatrist had assessed her as not posing a risk of suicide.

