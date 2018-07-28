Organisers of Dublin's first Trans Pride March says Pride "needs to go back to its radical roots of struggle and protest".

Organisers of first Trans Pride March says Pride 'needs to go back to its radical roots of struggle and protest'

Hundreds of people attended the event today, close Dublin's Custom House quays.

28 Jul 2018; General view of protestors taking part in the first Trans Pride March in Dublin. Customs House Quay, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn

The march was highlighting a number of issues, including healthcare for the Trans community and funding for mental health services. Another issue was the involvement of a large number companies with the Gay Pride Parade.

Organiser Ollie Bell helped oversee today's march from Custom House Quay to Fairview Park ,where the first Gay Pride Parade was held following the murder of Declan Flynn in 1982.

“We need a space for our voices to be heard, for demands not to be overshadowed by companies,” Ollie said addressing the crowd.

On their Facebook event page, they describe the involvement of brands as “rainbow capitalism” which they say is overshadowing the grassroots protest.

“Pride needs to go back to its radical roots of struggle and protest," Ollie said today.

“We made history with marriage equality and the gender recognition act and repeal. But we have still so much to fight for.

28 Jul 2018; Rhonda Donaghey, from Labour Women, taking part in the first Trans Pride March in Dublin. Customs House Quay, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn

“We all suffer under the same system. We won the right to marry who we want, and we won the right to choose but we didn’t do it alone. We marched together for those rights.

“We fought together for those rights. We stood side by side. Society is not kind towards those who are trans.”

Healthcare and access to hormone treatment was a focus at the march as many members of the trans community have travelled abroad for treatment and reassignment surgeries.

Trans woman Julie James, from Kildare, said she took part in the march because of delayed access to treatment, which has put her life on hold.

28 Jul 2018; General view of protestors taking part in the first Trans Pride March in Dublin. Customs House Quay, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn

“I’ve been struggling with the healthcare system in Ireland. I’ve been on so many waiting lists. It’s been nearly 22 months and I am trying to start Transgender Hormone Therapy which is putting my whole life on pause right now,” she said.

Earlier this month hundreds of people from the LGBT community marched to Leinster House protesting the treatment of trans people within the Irish healthcare system.

