Organisations warned to check web servers as new ‘vulnerability’ makes malicious attack likely

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has tonight advised organisations to urgently assess their web servers for exposure to a new “vulnerability”.

The vulnerability only affects organisations that have web servers and does not affect people’s home or personal devices.

The NCSC said it has been working with the Government and the private sector to address the problem that has been identified in Apache Log4j – a logging library used by many apps and services.

Apache has released a patch to fix the issue.

However the NCSC said organisations must urgently assess their web servers as the vulnerability allows remote attacks to be carried out.

It warned: “It is likely that malicious actors will shortly begin using this vulnerability to attack web servers.

"There is no evidence of any successful exploitation of this vulnerability in the State, or any effect on services or data, but the risk of eventual compromise will persist for any entity until the vulnerability is addressed.”

The NCSC said anyone who has been a victim of cyber crime should report it to the gardaí.

