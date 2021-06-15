Ore Oduba poses in fishnet stockings and heels in Rocky Horror Show pictures

Ore Oduba poses in fishnet stockings and high heels in the first pictures of the Strictly Come Dancing winner in The Rocky Horror Show.

The actor and presenter will play Brad Majors in a UK tour of the classic musical.

He can be seen in a dark blue tuxedo jacket and tartan bow tie, teamed with black stockings and suspenders and patent stilettos.

Another pictures shows him in the jacket and tie with white underwear and white ankle socks.

Read More

Richard O’Brien’s rock’n’roll musicalfeatures songs including The Time-Warp, Sweet Transvestite, Science Fiction/Double Feature and Dammit Janet.

It tells the story of college students Brad and his fiancee Janet, who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house.

The tour will begin in Southampton on July 12 this year and run until June 6, 2022 in Southend.

Oduba, whose wife Portia is expecting their second child, will play the role of Brad until September 9.

He said: “Rocky Horror is the kind of show you really have to throw yourself into head first… and after taking these pictures consider me fully submerged and wading in the deep end.

“It’s definitely different to anything I’ve worn on stage before, though I can’t claim it’s my first time in stockings and heels.

“I can’t wait for Rocky to hit the road and we’re finally able to meet the audiences, I know we’ll be in great company.”