Niamh Campbell

An Orangeman who was promoted to a senior role in Co Tyrone more than two decades after killing his wife has resigned.

A statement from the Orange Order on Wednesday morning confirms that the Cookstown district LOL No3 accepted the “resignation of the Worshipful District Master Stephen Fulton”.

