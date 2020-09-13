| 15.9°C Dublin

Orange Order facing civil action over child abuse allegations

Rodney Edwards

A writ is to be filed at Belfast's High Court against the Orange Order within weeks, following allegations that some of its members sexually abused a child in the North during the Troubles.

The civil action is being initiated by human rights lawyer Kevin Winters, of KRW Law in Belfast, on behalf of the family of an alleged victim who was a junior member of an Orange lodge in Co Fermanagh during the 1970s, when it is claimed the abuse took place.

The woman, who cannot be identified, had begun legal proceedings earlier this year but died in recent months before her case could reach a conclusion prompting her next of kin to step in on her behalf. In correspondence, seen by the Sunday Independent, the Orange Order is to be "put on notice" by KRW over claims the victim sustained "repeated sexual assaults and rape" on the grounds of at least two Orange Halls from the age of eight.