Orange Order facing civil action over child abuse allegations

A writ is to be filed at Belfast's High Court against the Orange Order within weeks, following allegations that some of its members sexually abused a child in the North during the Troubles.

The civil action is being initiated by human rights lawyer Kevin Winters, of KRW Law in Belfast, on behalf of the family of an alleged victim who was a junior member of an Orange lodge in Co Fermanagh during the 1970s, when it is claimed the abuse took place.

The woman, who cannot be identified, had begun legal proceedings earlier this year but died in recent months before her case could reach a conclusion prompting her next of kin to step in on her behalf. In correspondence, seen by the Sunday Independent, the Orange Order is to be "put on notice" by KRW over claims the victim sustained "repeated sexual assaults and rape" on the grounds of at least two Orange Halls from the age of eight.

It is alleged several senior members of the Orange Order contributed and encouraged sexual assaults, battery and the rape of the young member. In an interview for BBC documentary Silent No More last year, the woman alleged being sexually abused while attending band practice at the Orange Halls during the height of the Troubles and recalled how she "kicked, bit and screamed" in a bid to stop the men from touching her. "I closed my eyes and just tried to take myself to a different place because it felt like there were about 10 octopuses clambering all over you and they were grabbing at your clothes, my hair, trying to get my clothes off," she said. She claimed on more than one occasion to have had her underwear removed by one of the men as part of a "sick game". "The boys had to get a pair of the girls' knickers off and hang them on the flag pole where the Union flag would go. We were hunted like foxes. "They would have been adolescent boys high on testosterone doing the bidding of the superiors in the lodge. They would take off our knickers as the older men watched, laughing." Despite the passage of time, the woman said she could still picture the faces of her alleged abusers and their actions. "I can feel hands on my body, I feel dirty, I feel dirty," she said. The lawsuit refers to "playing of games" alleging named individuals "would have commenced the game by instructing the boys to chase the victim until she was caught and then sexually assaulted and raped by the young boys". It specifically names a number of men and alleged incidents dating back four decades. The unexpected death of the complainant has devastated her family, who now say they will continue her fight. In a statement to the Sunday Independent, a spokesman for the family said: "It is truly tragic she is no longer with us to share in one of the greatest achievements any victim can realise - standing up to their abuser. The statement added that the family "will fight ... to ensure that justice is finally served". The Orange Order, which has thousands of members across the North and in the Border counties in the south, will be "taken to task in a civil action for damages", explained Mr Winters. "This case demonstrates clearly when examining the history of sexual abuse in this country it was without any religious or social boundaries,"he said. The Police Service of Northern Ireland is currently engaged in a major investigation following dozens of claims of historical child sexual abuse across Fermanagh over many decades and last month arrested 11 people in connection with the allegations. The organisation has confirmed the legal papers have not yet crossed its desk, with an Orange Order spokesman telling this newspaper: "We are not aware of any such action against the Orange Institution."