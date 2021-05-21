OPW preparing to reopen Skellig Michael for tourists

THE OPW is preparing to re-open Unesco world heritage site Skellig Michael this summer.

The monastic island and nature reserve, and filming location for recent installments of Star Wars, is at the centre of south Kerry’s tourist industry, with boating, accommodation and restaurant business all heavily dependent on it.

It is almost 12km offshore and is staffed by resident guides and stone masons during the season, which normally runs between mid May and the end of September.

Already behind the regular start, the OPW said works were taking place to facilitate a re-opening.

“Preparatory works, which due to recent work restrictions relating to the pandemic are running several weeks behind schedule, have commenced on the island in order to make it safe for public access,” it said.

Covid-19 safety was an issue across all OPW sites.

However at Skellig Michael, due to the uniqueness of the site’s location and landscape, “the safety of staff and visitors requires particular attention”, the OPW said.

The progress of these works is under constant review and discussions are ongoing regarding the re-opening of the site to visitors at a time when it is deemed by the OPW as safe to do so, it said.

A final decision on a re-opening date has not been made, but every effort is being made to have the island ready for visitors in the coming weeks.

Local businesses in south Kerry are anxious to know what plans are in place for the reopening of passenger landings on Skellig Michael following the easing of restrictions elsewhere in society according to local Councillor Michael Cahill (FF).

“Most businesses in south Kerry/ Iveragh depend for their success on the footfall created by Skellig Michael and other such tourist attractions in the area and it is vital that as many of them are opened up as soon as is safely possible,” he said.

“The tour boat operators, from Portmagee, Caherciveen, Caherdaniel, Ballinskelligs, Valentia were totally dependent on Skellig Michael for their livelihoods and are more than ready to resume business in a safe manner, Cllr Cahill said.

“But shops, restaurants, B&Bs, hotels, filling stations, food producers, from Killarney to Killorglin to Caherciveen to Kenmare, also depend to some extent on Skellig Michael being open to visitors.

"The fact that this magnificent world heritage site where Star Wars was filmed remained closed for the entire 2020 season was a savage blow to the local economy."

He said a decision and a firm date for the opening of the island was needed as soon as possible.