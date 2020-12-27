Operation Vaccination: HSE's plan for care home residents  

The Health Service Executive is to deploy up to 345 staff across 583 nursing homes over six weeks to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine to more than 70,000 staff and residents, according to draft plans obtained by the Sunday Independent.

While the first batch of 9,750 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine arrived in Dublin yesterday, the roll-out to nursing homes is not scheduled to start until January 11, with every nursing home resident who wants the vaccine inoculated before the end of February.

The massive logistical operation has presented enormous challenges for the HSE because of the shelf-life of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The vaccine must be stored at minus 70C in specialist ultra-low temperature freezers and once removed, it must be used within five days. The clock starts ticking once the vaccine is removed from the HSE's specialist freezers.

To meet this deadline, the draft schedules have planned the administration of the vaccine in each nursing home down to the minute. The HSE expects each vaccination will take 12 minutes and expects each vaccinator to turn around 35 vaccinations a day.

That translates as 403 minutes of vaccination time a day.

Each team will have minimum of two, three or four vaccinators, an administrator and "observation clinician" to monitor the resident or staff member for 15 minutes after vaccination for adverse reactions.

Each nursing home will have to provide a vaccination area, with a rest area and to have organised consent from residents beforehand. Teams will work in waves - administering the first dose of the two dose vaccine in three weeks, and returning 21 days later to administer the second dose.

The vaccinators are not listed as working on the weekends under the draft HSE timeline. Smaller nursing homes with 30 residents or less will require one team of four vaccinators, with all doses delivered in one day. Larger facilities with more than 120 residents would take three days to deliver the vaccine.

The HSE's draft schedules were shared with nursing homes just before Christmas Eve but some nursing home owners believe the programme is not happening fast enough.

"Why is the HSE waiting until January 11 to start vaccinations of residents in nursing homes?" asked one owner, who asked to remain anonymous. "We are into a third wave of the virus. Covid-19 is all around me and it is only going to get worse. It is going to be a long two-week wait until the vaccine starts rolling out."

Sources said the HSE's vaccination implementation group considered long and hard before deciding on Monday, January 11, for the start date and did so for cautious reasons.

The vaccine will roll out to four acute hospitals - Beaumont, St James, Galway and Cork, from this Wednesday, so that the first inoculations can take place in a controlled medical environment and under supervision.

The vaccine will be offered not just to healthcare staff in these hospitals but also to older and vulnerable patients.

The first inoculations in the country are expected to happen in St James's.

A small number of nursing homes have been selected for a "soft" roll-out from January 4, escalating to the full vaccine roll-out on January 11.

Yesterday, Dr Colm Henry, the national clinical adviser for the HSE, confirmed the planned roll-out to nursing homes will start on January 4 before being rolled out to all nursing homes from January 11.

"There are over 570 nursing homes in Ireland. Roll-out of a two-stage vaccine to residents and healthcare workers in this setting is a significant logistical challenge.

"Confirmed deliveries for this new vaccine throughout January and February will be directed to this setting beginning week of January 4 and scaling up to full rollout on week of January 11," he said.

Tadhg Daly, NHI chief executive, has said the representative group had expected the vaccine rollout to nursing homes to start closer to the end of December.

The first facilities to receive the vaccines are located in Cork, Tipperary, Dublin, Mayo, Cavan and Offaly.

In Dublin, staff and residents of St Mary's Hospital in the Phoenix Park, where 24 people died from Covid-19 earlier this year, will be among the first to be vaccinated on January 11.

The same day, Our Lady's Manor, Dalkey; Kiltipper Woods Nursing Home in Dublin 24; Glenaulin Nursing Home in Chapelizod; and TLC Centre, Santry, will be the Dublin facilities where vaccines will be administered.

Each residential care facility will be allocated a 'day one' (first vaccination) and 'day 21' (second vaccination). All residents and staff will be invited to consent in advance and then receive vaccination on these dates wherever possible.

According to a draft copy of the vaccine supply chain model, seen by the Sunday Independent, based on teams working five-days a week, it will take three weeks to administer the first dose and a further three for the second.

Nursing homes were cautioned that vaccine roll-out documents are in draft format, are incomplete and are therefore subject to change.

Sunday Independent