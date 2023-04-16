| 15.2°C Dublin

Operation Transformation leader Mary Diamond who has died aged 57 remembered as an ‘absolute gem’

Mary Diamond. Photo: RTE Expand

Neasa Cumiskey

Former Operation Transformation leader Mary Diamond has died at the age of 57.

The Mayo woman, who appeared on the 2018 series of the RTÉ show, died earlier this week.

