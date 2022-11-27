Opening of vital £220m A6 bypass in Co Derry gives way to another long delay

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon visits the construction of the long-awaited A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe dual carriageway

“We have waited 50 years for a bypass. We can wait another five months,” says Dungiven councillor Sean McGlinchey about the long-awaited project to take traffic away from the Co Derry town.

However, there is also anger over the delays to the completion of the A6 dual carriageway scheme — one of the largest road projects built in Northern Ireland.

Work on the project began in 2018. It will hugely improve a 15-mile stretch of the main road between Derry and Belfast, including the bypass of Dungiven.

It had been due to be completed earlier this year, but no final date has been given for the full opening.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has refused to give a time scale but it is understood completion is planned for April.

It has also admitted the cost of the work will exceed the initial £220m budget.

“The cost of the scheme is under continual review and the final cost will not be known until the project has been completed,” said a DfI spokesperson.

Traffic is allowed on some sections of the road but there is only one lane operating on each side and vehicles must keep to a limit of 40mph.

Users of the road, which carries an average of 15,000 vehicles daily, say the current set-up presents potential safety risks.

Transport representatives say the hold-ups are also having a major impact on the economy in the north-west region.

East Derry MP Gregory Campbell last week described the ongoing delay as a “fiasco” and called for a public inquiry into what had gone wrong.

However, Mr McGlinchey said many local people understood the reasons for the delay.

“The A6 work was badly affected by the Covid restrictions and then there was the massive rise in the cost of materials,” said the Sinn Féin representative, who praised the A6 contractors for their consultations with and support for local communities.

“There is frustration the road is not finished yet, but we hope it will be open soon.”

The contract was awarded in 2018 to a consortium called Sacyr, Wills Bros, Somague Joint Venture.

Sacyr, the parent company of Somague, is a Spanish-based infrastructure firm which has worked on projects throughout the world. It was the lead contractor on the new Ulster University campus in Belfast which opened recently.

Wills Bros is a Co Mayo-based civil engineering firm.

The Sunday Independent asked the companies involved in the A6 consortium a series of questions in relation to the ongoing delay. They said the DfI would speak on their behalf.

A DfI spokesperson said the Covid pandemic had a major impact on delivery of the road due to social distancing requirements, staff absences and “difficulties with the supply chain”.

“Current market volatility is also impacting on delivery time scales,” the spokesperson said.

“Despite these exceptional challenges, the department and our contractors have sought to maintain progress on this strategically important road scheme.

“While the scheme is now well advanced, a number of work items are yet to be completed. These include the provision of a safety barrier, road markings, signage and street lighting.

“A Road Safety Audit must then be completed before the road can be fully opened.

“The outcome of the audit process may recommend some safety-related amendments and therefore it is not possible to provide an exact opening date.

“It is currently envisaged that the road will open in the coming months and a firm opening date will be announced once it is known.”​

However, Wesley Johnston, a roads expert who has been closely following the progress of the A6 project, believes issues “of a contractual nature” were the main reason behind the delay to the opening of the new dual carriageway.

“Members of the contractor’s staff on the ground have told some local people they are working towards a completion date of April 2023, which is so far beyond what we expected that it suggests something beyond supply chain or engineering problems is delaying it,” Mr Johnston said.

“A contractual dispute would also explain why DfI seem to be so reluctant to talk publicly about what’s going on, instead repeating the same lines about the outstanding work, despite it being obvious that more is going on than this.”

Mr Johnston said the “wall of silence” from those involved in the project was frustrating road users and the local communities.

“Most people would be willing to accept the delays if there was some reasonable explanation. However, the reasons being given are not convincing. We really are just pawns in this situation and just have to see what happens.”

The new dual carriageway is the latest phase of major improvement works on the route.

Work was completed on a nine-mile dual carriageway between Toomebridge, Co Antrim, and Castledawson, Co Derry, last year.

The first phase of the dual carriageway, between the M22 motorway at Randalstown and Toomebridge, was opened in 2019.