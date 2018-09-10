‘Online safety needs to be a national priority’ - one third of children speak to strangers online weekly

Almost one third of young children talk to strangers online every week, a new report detailing the online lives of children has revealed.

It also found that over half of nine-year-old children surveyed were on social media platforms, despite the current age restrictions.

Earlier this year, the digital age of consent, the age from which it is legal for data controllers to hold data gathered on children and teenagers, was set at age 16.

The report, published by CyberSafeIreland, showed that age restrictions may be meaningless as 68pc of 8-13 year olds own a smartphone and 70pc are on social media.

The report also found;

32pc of children are talking to strangers online every week

18pc talk to strangers online daily

30pc of children have rarely or never discussed online safety with parents

13pc of children are spending over four hours online including almost 20pc of 12-year-olds

33pc of children have played over-18 games with significantly more boys (53pc) playing them than girls (13pc).

41pc of 8 and 9-year-old boys have played over-18s games.

62pc of teachers have handled online safety incidents, with one third dealing with between two and five incidences over the last academic year.

CyberSafeIreland are calling on the government to increase the education surrounding online safety following the findings of the survey, which saw over 5,000 children, parents and teachers take part.

“There has been a significant spotlight in the media this year on the Digital Age of Consent and lots of debate around what age is the “right age” for children to start using technology more independently,” CEO of CyberSafeireland Alex Cooney said.

“It’s vital that the Government does more to address this issue and goes further than its recent Action Plan on Online Safety to set clear time-bound targets by which the success of its policies can be measured.

“It’s also high time that social media companies did more to protect under-age users, and in the absence of these well-resourced companies stepping up to the plate then the Government should appoint a Digital Safety Commissioner to enforce greater corporate responsiveness.”

The online safety charity would also like to see more being done in classrooms to encourage internet safety, as 62pc of teachers surveyed found themselves handling online safety incidents this year.

“The reality is that we are not addressing online safety with our children either at home or in school early enough. In some schools we visit, we find that by sixth class these discussions are almost coming too late,” CyberSafeIreland’s Programme Director, Cliona Curley said.

“By the age of 13, we are finding that many children already have very established habits and patterns of behaviour online. It’s also why this year, we are introducing a dedicated 3rd class module.

“We need to teach children digital literacy skills so that they are able to critically assess information and make smart choices online. We urgently need to make the online safety of our children a national priority.”

The charity recommends that parents start a conversation with their children as soon as they show an interest in mobile phones and social media, outlining what they can and cannot do online.

They also advise parents to check out the apps their children want to use themselves, looking at whether it has a chat facility, how to apply safety and privacy settings and how to report abuse.

Online Editors