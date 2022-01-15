There was one Jackpot winner of Saturday night’s “must-win” National Lottery draw, which was worth €19.06 million.

The winning numbers drawn were: 2, 9, 16, 30, 37, 40 and bonus number 23.

The exact location of where the winning ticket was sold has not yet been made public.

Ahead of the draw, the National Lottery said it had experienced technical difficulties with its website and app due to high traffic volumes and apologised to impacted players.

Saturday night’s draw was a must-win affair after more than seven months without a jackpot winner.

The jackpot had not been won since June 9th, and was capped at €19.06 million since early October.

Had there still been no winner of Saturday’s jackpot, the prize would have flowed down to the winners in lower tiers, resulting in several winners.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Saturday’s special ‘will be won’ Lotto draw has really lived up to the excitement over the past number of days and we are delighted to see so many winners sharing in that winning feeling.

“The €19,060,800 Lotto jackpot has officially been won by a player who matched all six numbers which meant that the ‘Will be Won’ mechanism wasn’t required tonight.

"We are now asking all of our players to check their tickets very carefully to see if they are in possession of the golden ticket. If they are the lucky winner, we encourage them to sign the back of the ticket immediately and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.

“Tonight also proved to be a big night for 149 players who benefited from the boosted prize fund to the Match 5 + Bonus prize tier. As the Lotto jackpot was capped at €19,060,800, the funds that would usually go to the jackpot flowed down to the next prize tier with a winner and in tonight’s draw, the was the Match 5 + Bonus prize tier.”

National Lottery spokesperson, Fran Whearty, said that the National Lottery’s retail partners reported "incredibly strong" sales of tickets.

Approval for the must-be-won draw was granted by the Regulator of the National Lottery this week. Must-win draws will be held in the future to prevent such long rollovers from happening again.

In future, jackpots will be guaranteed to be won no more than five draws after the cap has been reached.

The €1m Lotto Plus 1 jackpot numbers were: 5, 9, 16, 27, 33, 41 (bonus 12). The €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 jackpot numbers were: 6, 11, 19, 23, 26, 44 (bonus 16). The raffle number was 9398.