A UK ticket-holder has scooped Tuesday's £123m (€138m) EuroMillions jackpot, the third-biggest UK Lottery win ever.

One UK winner of €138m EuroMillions as two players in Cork and Louth scoop €500,000 each

Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery, said: "One very lucky ticket-holder has scooped tonight's entire £123m EuroMillions jackpot, catapulting them right up into third place of the biggest-ever National Lottery wins in the UK."

Meanwhile, there were two winners of the EuroMillions Plus top prize. The winning tickets were sold in Cork and Louth.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 25, 27, 39, 42 and 46.

The winning Lucky Star numbers were 11 and 12.

The jackpot winner matched all seven numbers.

Press Association