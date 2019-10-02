One person seriously injured after road crash in Kerry

One person has been seriously injured in a two vehicle collision in Kerry.

The accident occurred shortly after 8am on the N21 Limerick-Killarney road just outside Castleisland.

It is understood two vehicles were involved in the collision.

Two people were injured, one seriously, in the accident.

Gardaí, Kerry Fir Brigade and paramedics were at the scene within minutes.

One person was treated at the scene for serious injuries.

Emergency services are working to try to stabilise the person's condition for transfer to University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

No further details are available on the condition of the injured person.

Major delays have been caused to the road involved with debris spread over part of the roadway.

Gardaí have urged motorists to avoid the area if possible or to expect delays.

Officers are also hoping to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision and are appealing for anyone who used the route at the time and whose vehicle is equipped with dash-cam equipment to contact them.

