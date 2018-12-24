A person has been hospitalised after an incident in a ward at Saint Luke's Hospital in Dublin.

A person has been hospitalised after an incident in a ward at Saint Luke's Hospital in Dublin.

One person hospitalised after incident in St Luke's

Saint Luke's Hospital in Rathgar confirmed that an incident occurred in a unit of the hospital this morning but did not wish to comment further.

It is understood that a patient was taken to the burns unit in St James's Hospital following the incident.

A number of other people, believed to be staff at St Luke's, suffered injuries of a minor nature.

Online Editors