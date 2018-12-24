News Irish News

Monday 24 December 2018

One person hospitalised after incident in St Luke's

(Photo: Google Maps)
Margaret Donnelly

A person has been hospitalised after an incident in a ward at Saint Luke's Hospital in Dublin.

Saint Luke's Hospital in Rathgar confirmed that an incident occurred in a unit of the hospital this morning but did not wish to comment further.

It is understood that a patient was taken to the burns unit in St James's Hospital following the incident.

A number of other people, believed to be staff at St Luke's, suffered injuries of a minor nature.

