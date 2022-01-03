‘One of the hardest things you will ever do is stand at your children’s grave on Christmas morning’ – Andrew McGinley

AN INQUEST into the deaths of Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley will take place more than two years after they died.

All three children were killed at their home in January 2020 by their mother, Deirdre Morley, who in May of last year was found not guilty of their murders by reason of insanity.

Ms Morley, who worked as a paediatric nurse at Crumlin Children’s Hospital, had a long history of depression and her condition escalated to delusion and psychosis by the time she killed the children. However, she hid the severity of her condition from those closest to her.

The inquest into the children’s deaths, which opened in 2020, was adjourned while Ms Morley was on trial. It is understood that it will reopen this month or next.

The children’s father, Andrew McGinley, is expected to give evidence.

“Essentially it will be like the re-run of the trial,” he said.

“It will be tough to go through all the details again. It feels like the kids only died six months ago. It’s been two years.”

Mr McGinley, who last year focused his time and efforts on charities established in his three children’s memory, said that Christmas can be a difficult time of year.

“One of the hardest things you will ever do is stand at your children’s grave on Christmas morning,” Mr McGinley said.

“It’s the projects in memory of the kids that keep me going.

“I don’t want to think of the alternatives, if I wasn’t doing this, what state I would be in or whatever.

“I am doing what I am doing to just keep going and to celebrate the kids’ lives.

“It’s a tough time of year, there is no getting around that. The kids wouldn’t want me to be sad.

“That’s my first thought when I do get down about what happened.

“It’s still a tough time of year but I have people that I know and love and if you are with them for Christmas... it’s not like they are a replacement, but Christmas, you need to make the most of time with the people who are there to support you.”

This year country music star Daniel O’Donnell will headline a charity concert in aid of As Darragh Did, the charity founded in Darragh McGinley’s memory.

The Donegal singer has signed up to perform an intimate show on June 2 at Newcastle Community Centre, Co Dublin.

Darragh (7) was involved in a number of local activities including Rathcoole Boys and St Mary’s GAA in Saggart.

The As Darragh Did charity is seeking to fund local clubs, societies, groups and projects with a donation to be used to encourage participation.

Mr McGinley set up Conor’s Clips on YouTube to fulfil his eldest son Conor’s (9) dream of having his own YouTube channel.

Carla (3), his daughter, wanted to build a snowman, but because it does not snow every year in Ireland, her father has launched a poster colouring competition in her name – Snowman for Carla.

The contest, which was run in conjunction with the Irish Independent, saw 12-year-old Clíodhna Byrne from Waterford claim the top prize.

“The success of the colouring competition meant a lot to me,” Mr McGinley said.

“People sent me messages from all over Ireland with the entries and I am very grateful.

“Next year I will be focusing my time on writing children’s books in memory of the kids. It keeps me busy, and it keeps their memory alive.”