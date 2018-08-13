A GAA player who passed away at the weekend after more than a week in the coma has been remembered fondly as "one of the good guys."

A GAA player who passed away at the weekend after more than a week in the coma has been remembered fondly as "one of the good guys."

'One of the genuine good guys' - tributes paid to GAA player who passed away in Florida

Co Down native Conal McKee died in Miami shortly after 6am local time on Saturday, it's believed he had been living in Florida, where he had begun a new life with his girlfriend Kata and infant son Danny.

An online fundraising page to support his family stated that he had been in a coma in West Boca Medical Centre since Friday, August 3.

Mr McKee had been a prominent player with Dundrum GAC in Co Down and they have said they are "devastated" by the news of his death.

Dundrum GAC chairman Mark Fitzsimons said: "It is with the deepest sadness that we learned this morning of the death of one of our own, Conal McKee (RIP).

"We as a club are devastated. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family at this most difficult time."

South Down Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard extended his condolences to Mr McKee's family.

He commented: "This is a heartbreaking time for Conal's family and the Dundrum community.

"Conal was a very likeable and popular young man who represented Dundrum GAC.

"My thoughts and the thoughts of everyone in South Down are with all the family and friends at this tough time."

Dundrum United FC posted a photo on Twitter of the team that played its first official match almost three years ago, which included Mr McKee.

"We are saddened to learn of the loss of one of the team from that day, Conal McKee RIP," the tweet added.

Friend David Campbell wrote on Facebook: "Too soon Conal, way too soon. You were one of the genuine good guys that everyone loved to be around."

Belfast Telegraph