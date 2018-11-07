Members of the local community have paid tribute to a woman who was killed in a three-car collision on Monday.

Members of the local community have paid tribute to a woman who was killed in a three-car collision on Monday.

'One of life's gentle ladies': Tributes paid to woman (68) who died in three-car collision

The road traffic collision occurred on the N63 Lanesboro to Roscommon road shortly before 9.45pm on Monday, 5 November.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the drivers of the other two cars received non life-threatening injuries.

Named locally as Kathleen Morris (68) from Knockcroghery, the local community is believed to be “in shock” after hearing of her death.

Local councillor Laurence Fallon said Mrs Morris was “well known” in the area and expressed his condolences to the family.

“She lives quite close to me and I know the family well so it’s a terrible tragedy,” Mr Fallon told Independent.ie.

“It’s a terrible loss to her family, particularly her husband and son. The whole community is in shock, she would have been quite well known in the area.

“My condolences go out to her family and also her neighbours, as it really is a community loss.”

Friends of Mrs Morris shared their sympathies on social media, describing her as “kind” and a “real lady”.

“One of life's gentle ladies. Rest in peace Kathleen,” one friend said.

Another wrote: "We've lost one of the best here in the valley.”

Mrs Morris was one of a number of tragic deaths on Irish roads within a 24-hour period this week.

The latest saw a woman pedestrian in her 70s fatally injured when she was involved in an accident with a truck yesterday evening.

In a separate incident, a man in his 40s was killed in a collision in Co Laois on Tuesday morning.

Read more: Three killed on our roads in 24 hours

Online Editors