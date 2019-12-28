Actress Jean Costello, best known for playing the popular Rita Doyle in RTE soap Fair City, has died.

Actress Jean Costello, best known for playing the popular Rita Doyle in RTE soap Fair City, has died.

'One of Carrigstown's most loved characters' - Fair City actress Jean Costello has died

Ms Costello left the show in 2013 after 24 years starring in the Carrigstown drama as one of the stalwart characters. She had been involved since the show’s very first episode and on-screen was married to Bella Doyle, a central character in the soap.

RTÉ paid tribute to Ms Costello today.

Fair City executive producer Brigie de Courcy said she was one of the show’s most loved characters.

Jean Costello (second from right) played Rita Doyle in RTÉ's Fair City

"Everyone in Fair City is deeply saddened to hear about the sad passing of our former colleague Jean Costello. Jean was a stalwart in Fair City when she played the role of Rita Doyle,” she said.

“She entertained the homes of millions of Irish people for over 20 years as she was one of Carrigstown's most loved characters.

"We send our deepest condolences to her family and wide circle of friends and colleagues."

Online Editors