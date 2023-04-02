| 6.3°C Dublin

One man injured in brawl at Citywest refugee centre

The Citywest reception centre. Photo: PA Expand

Robin Schiller

One man has been hospitalised following a brawl involving several people at a refugee centre in west Dublin.

Between 20 and 30 people are understood to have been involved in the incident at the convention centre in Citywest this evening.

