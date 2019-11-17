One man has drowned and another had a lucky escape after a tragedy on Arranmore Island off the coast of Donegal.

One man has drowned and another had a lucky escape after a tragedy on Arranmore Island off the coast of Donegal.

One man drowns and another has lucky escape after cars slips off pier in Donegal

The accident happened when a car slipped off the local pier on the island overnight.

Two men in the car became submerged underwater.

Local sources say the men may have been trying to turn the car on the pier when it slipped into the sea.

One managed to get out of the vehicle but one was unable to escape.

It is understood the man who died was a 26-year-old local man who was the driver of the car.

A full Garda investigation into the cause of the tragedy is underway.

Online Editors