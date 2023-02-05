One man has died and another has been injured in a single car collision in Co Galway this afternoon.

The incident happened on the N63 in Ballinasloe at around 12.45pm.

A man, aged in his 20s, who was a passenger in the car died at the scene. His body has been brought to Portiuncula University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the car, also aged in his 20s, was injured in the collision and is receiving treatment in hospital.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling on the N63, the main road between Roscommon and Galway, between 12.20pm and 1pm this afternoon and who has camera footage, including dash cam footage, is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any garda station.