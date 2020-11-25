One in two young women who experienced relationship abuse had intimate images shared without consent – Women’s Aid

20/08/2020 (L to R) Linda Smith, Manager of the Women's Aid Helpline Sarah Benson, CEO of Women Äôs Aid Ailbhe Smyth, campaigner and Chair of Women's Aid during the launch of Womens Aid annual impact report 2019 & special supplement on Covid-19 Emergency and Domestic Abuse at Wilton Place, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Over half of young women who experienced abuse were under 18 when it happened, Women’s Aid has said.

New research from the frontline domestic abuse service said that 1 in 5 women aged between 18 and 25 had experienced some kind of abuse from a current or former partner, and over 50pc had been under 18 when it happened.

Of the young women who were abused, 1 in 2 experienced online abuse, including sharing intimate images without consent.

The government this week agreed to support a new law that would make sharing such images without consent a crime. Sarah Benson, the chief Executive of Women’s Aid, said her organisation had been concerned about the impact of online image based abuse on young women, and abusers who were using technology to stalk and harass.

“We know that the abuse that takes place online can be particularly devastating given the ‘always on’ nature of life online. It is draining, can often feel inescapable and can be difficult to block a persistent abuser from making contact. It is not a reasonable solution to ask a young person being abused to ‘opt out’ or ‘switch off’. This only isolates people ever more and they should never suffer or be further excluded because of the actions of the perpetrator,” Ms Benson said.

She said that the government must “urgently” pass a new bill which would see 7 year prison sentences for those who share intimate images without consent, and with intent to cause harm. Helen McEntee, the justice minister, said this week that she would like to see the legislation enacted before the end of this year. Politicians are also considering using the same law to ban sending intimate images to someone without their consent.

“We also believe that an Online Safety Commissioner should be established through the enactment of the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill 2019 and accessible civil remedies be put in place for victims,” she said.

The new report was released by Women’s Aid to mark UN Day Opposing Violence against Women on Wednesday. The research, which is based on a survey of 500 young people, said that 3 in 5 young people have “either personally experienced or know someone 25 or younger who has experienced abuse by a current or former partner.”

The research found that abuse was disproportionately experienced by women, which Women’s Aid said was in line with international trends. While 1 in 5 young women reported experiencing abuse, the figure for young men was 1 in 11. The vast majority of women who had been abused, 84pc, said that it had had a “severe” impact on them. Young women who endured abuse said that it was causing anxiety, depression, low self-esteem as well as isolation from family and friends. Some women reported feeling suicidal, while others had been hospitalised following physical abuse.

