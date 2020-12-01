One-in-five ‘very unlikely’ to follow Covid Christmas restrictions – new report

One in five people admit they are “very unlikely” or “unlikely” to comply with Covid-19 restrictions that would prevent them seeing family and friends over the Christmas.

The findings from the Central Statistics Office come as public health officials warned that people should not socialise with friends or they risk passing on the virus to older relatives at Christmas.

The report on the social impact of the virus, which was compiled in November, revealed:

More than one in two say people travelling to Ireland from areas of Europe with high levels of Covid-19 should stay away.

More than two in ten (22.9pc) believe that passengers coming from Europe’s orange regions and one in ten say passengers coming from green regions should not be allowed enter the country

Over half expect to take their next international flight before the end of 2021

Just under 12pc are worried about being unable to afford Christmas presents

Almost half of respondents expect to spend less on Christmas this year

More than four in ten are worried about household confinement over the Christmas period.

Almost three in four (74.5pc) were worried about ‘not being able to mix with other households or see friends or family over the Christmas period’ and more than half (54.2pc) were worried about ‘being unable to plan ahead, not knowing what restrictions will be in place’ during the Christmas.

In relation to other worries about Christmas, men were more likely to be concerned about ‘pubs and restaurants being closed over Christmas- (25.3pc) compared with 15.2pc of women.

Women were more concerned about ‘not being able to mix with other households or see friends or family’ – 79.4pc compared with 69.4pc of men.

Women were also more worried about ‘household confinement over the Christmas period’ (45.2pc compared with 38.6pc of men).

Analysis by age shows that more than one in three aged 70 and over and 31.6pc aged 55 to 69 were worried about ‘churches, places of worship closed over the Christmas period’ compared to 14.2pc of respondents aged 18 to 34. One in four aged 18 to 34 were worried about ‘pubs and restaurants being closed over Christmas’ compared with one in nine aged 70 and over.

Three in ten of younger respondents (aged 18 to 34) were worried about the ‘inability to access shops to buy Christmas presents’ compared with two in ten (19.8pc) of older respondents (aged 70 and over).

Online Editors