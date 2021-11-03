One in ten adults did not seek medical treatment despite feeling unwell last year as Covid hit and high numbers are still worried about visiting a hospital or GP, new research reveals today.

Many fear the pandemic disruption may have led to a missed a diagnosis of non-Covid illness.

One in five people are worried that they have a medical condition they don’t know about and have lost out on treatment.

The findings have emerged in the annual Pfizer Health and Science Index which tracks health and wellbeing trends in Ireland .

Half those surveyed reveal either cancelling or missing medical scheduled appointments, the poll shows.

It found that hospital cancellations last year were higher among older age groups with 28pc of over 65s falling victim compared to 16pc of 25 to 34 year olds.

Although people are less worried about visiting a hospital compared with last year 18pc are still concerned about risk – down from 27pc in 2020.

Some 16pc of people are still “very or quite worried and would not visit their GP”.

It comes as the Irish Cancer Society said its helpline in recent weeks is receiving a growing number of calls from worried patients with the disease who fear their care will be disrupted by the current surge in cases.

Rachel Morrogh, Director of Advocacy at the Irish Cancer Society: ”Cancer services were already under press pre-Covid. Doctors are telling us there are increased numbers of people with more advanced cancers now due to issues around the pandemic either because the person themselves did not seek care earlier or because of waiting lists.

“There is insufficient access to surgical theatres and that impacts the number of surgeries that can be done.”

In many hospitals they also have long standing waiting lists for scans and this was further impacted by the cyber attack on the HSE, she added.

She urged anyone who is worried about missing an appointment or if they have not sought medical advice yet, to make an appointment with their GP or clinician as soon as possible.

Chris Macey, Head of Advocacy, the Irish Heart Foundation added: “The research found that four in 10 respondents are worried that they’ll develop heart disease later in life.

" The Irish Heart Foundation would stress that up to 80pc of cardiovascular disease is preventable and that by actions such as controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels, maintaining a healthy weight, eating a healthy diet, getting regular exercise, limiting alcohol intake and not smoking we can all minimise our risk of heart disease and stroke.

“We would also urge anyone who is worried about a missed diagnosis to make that appointment that they have been putting off today and not wait until it’s too late. In addition to phone and online consultations, people should feel confident that it is safe to visit their GP or clinician in person. This is especially important if you are experiencing symptoms or have pre-existing heart conditions.”

Paul Reid, Pfizer Ireland managing director added: “It’s clear from the research that people have put off going to their doctor and it is really important that anyone with an ongoing health issue visits their GP to seek help.

"It is understandable that people are worried about having a stroke or getting cancer, however scientific advancement and health outcomes are getting better and with early diagnosis and access to treatments, patients have a better chance of a positive outcome.”