One in five men over 90 still drive

The Trinity College research has also found that married people were much more likely than their single counterparts to continue driving as they age.

The first study of its kind in Ireland found 20pc of men continue to drive on public roads past their 90th birthday. This compares to a tiny 2.9pc of women of the same age.

The research, which has just been published in the Frontiers in Psychology Journal, found men in their 80s were more than twice as likely as Irish women the same age to be driving.

Sunday Independent