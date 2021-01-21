One in 70 people over 85 caught Covid in last week, sparking fears of increased mortality

The increased incidence rate among the over 85 age group may have an increased effect on hospitalisations and mortality.

The Covid-19 incidence rate among over 85s is now the highest of any age group, having risen by 700pc in just three weeks, latest data shows.

One in 70 people over the age of 85 contracted the disease in the second week of 2021, with an incidence rate of 1416.6, according to the Health Protection Surveillance centre.

This is the highest incidence among the most elderly section of society since the start of the pandemic and Nphet are concerned about the impact this may have on hospitalisations, ICU admissions and mortality in the coming weeks.

There are 210 people being treated with the disease in ICU while 1,941 people are hospitalised with the virus.

There were a further 61 deaths and 2,488 new cases confirmed yesterday. Ireland’s case numbers are beginning to stabilise and fall slightly over time while the national incidence for the last week fell to 529 per 100,000.

There is still increasing pressure being exerted on the health service, though, as the age range of people requiring hospital treatment continues to be widespread.

Someone as young as 45 and as old as 100 lost their lives in the latest 61 people to succumb to the virus.

The west of the country has now become the latest region to see an increase in the incidence of the disease as Galway (636.3), Mayo (971.6) and Roscommon (503.5) are the only three counties to see an increase in the prevalence of the disease in the last week.

Last night, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Fianna Fáil Parliamentary Party meeting that the level of the disease was “still far too high”, as Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney told Fine Gael party members that most, if not all, restrictions will be continued “well into February”.

