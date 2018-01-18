One person has been airlifted to hospital following a series of collisions on a stretch of the M7 in Tipperary this afternoon.

One airlifted to hospital as multiple vehicles involved in five separate crashes on busy motorway

According to gardai, five separate collisions involving multiple vehicles took place on both sides of the motorway between Junction 22 and Junction 28.

The motorway has reopened northbound between Junction 23 and Junction 22 but the southbound lanes remain closed due to a multi-vehicle crash there. One person involved in that incident has been airlifted to hospital with what gardai told Independent.ie were "non-life threatening injuries".

Another collision was reported on the other side of the same stretch of road, with no details on the number of vehicles involved or any injuries. There has also been two separate collisions in both directions of the M7 at Junction 27 Birdhill and Junction 28 Castletroy.

And a fifth collision took place at Junction 24 Toomevara. Gardai were not able to provide any further details on these incidents.

Diversions are in place and the AA are advising motorists to avoid the area. The AA are also advising that between Junction 28 and Junction 23 the road conditions are very poor due to slush and ice.

#M7 #TIPPERARY Conditions still very poor between J28 Castletroy & the closure at J23 Moneygall due to slush and ice: avoid. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 18, 2018

Online Editors