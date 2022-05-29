| 5.5°C Dublin

On-the-run Covid denier Dolores Cahill breaks cover to give speech at anti-vax conference

Rodney Edwards

On-the-run conspiracy theorist Dolores Cahill has broken cover to deliver a speech at an anti-vax conference in England attended by the nephew of assassinated US president John F. Kennedy, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Having vowed to put Ireland’s leaders in the dock for engineering a “fake pandemic”, the former UCD professor was one of the speakers at the event in Bath last weekend despite being wanted by gardaí.

