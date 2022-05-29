On-the-run Covid denier Dolores Cahill breaks cover to give speech at anti-vax conference

On-the-run conspiracy theorist Dolores Cahill has broken cover to deliver a speech at an anti-vax conference in England attended by the nephew of assassinated US president John F. Kennedy, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Having vowed to put Ireland’s leaders in the dock for engineering a “fake pandemic”, the former UCD professor was one of the speakers at the event in Bath last weekend despite being wanted by gardaí.

The 56-year-old has spent months hiding after a bench warrant was issued for her arrest in connection with an incident at Dublin Airport in 2020 where she was accused of failing to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and failing to comply with the directions of gardaí.

Instead of keeping a low profile, the once-respected immunologist took part in The Better Way Conference which cost £375 (€440) a ticket and was described as a “solutions-focused gathering”.

It featured more than 65 speakers, including prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy, who has compared vaccine mandates to laws in Hitler’s Germany.

A video of Cahill’s speech — which was repetitive and at times incoherent — has been seen by this newspaper. It shows Cahill repeating more mistruths, including that the legal system considers everyone to be dead, legal documents are written in black ink to symbolise dead blood and that judges, police officers and politicians have been committing crimes during the pandemic.

“We have sent out 40,000 notices of liability including to all of the heads of our nations,” said Cahill, who has threatened to arrest political leaders throughout the world as well as in Ireland for what she claims are “crimes against humanity”.

“If you are living you have red blood… you are summoned from the dead,” said Cahill in a bizarre statement. “The real jury is the jury of your peers,” she added.

During her 30-minute address, Cahill also claimed she planned her career in preparation for predictions made in a 1992 book about the Committee of 300, a conspiracy theory that the world is run by a shadowy cabal founded by the British aristocracy in the 18th century.

One of its most outlandish claims is that The Beatles’ music was written to destroy American society and that the phenomenon of the band was actually a carefully crafted plot to introduce a “highly destructive and divisive element into a large population”. This included introducing new words and new phrases to America such as “rock”, “teenager”, “cool” and “pop music”.

Cahill, who has regularly posted a video on her website about the Committee of 300, talked at the conference about the “inalienable right to life” and “freedom of speech”.

But when contacted for comment last week about her attendance at the conference and her alleged correspondence with the wife of Donegal man Joe McCarron, who was ill with Covid-19 in hospital and later died, she again refused to answer questions put to her.

After telling the crowd in Bath that “no one is above the law”, Cahill vowed she would continue to challenge the pending bench warrant out for her.

“I was exercising my inalienable rights, now there are seven or eight court cases in Ireland and allegedly a warrant out for my arrest around freedom of speech," she says.

“Of course, what I have been doing is, I have been in the process of saying to the system — produce the summons, produce the warrant,” she says. “They need to sign it, if whoever does that they carry all of the liability. If it is not a criminal offence then the spotlight turns on them and the person dressed up as a guard, dressed up as a judge.”

She received loud applause, whooping and a standing ovation from the audience.

As well as not believing Covid-19 exists, Cahill claims there is “no basis” for climate change, there are “neurotoxins” in Ireland’s drinking water and that 5G is “causing huge harm to children”.

Earlier this year Cahill said Irish authorities were currently “trying to put me into prison for six months or two years” and claimed they were “censoring me and interfering with my phone and my internet”.

Speaking in a video filmed in February, she said: “If I use my card in Ireland, police vans turn up five minutes later. I am currently in a remote location travelling around trying not to get arrested.”

Having been banned from social media for sharing Covid mistruths, Cahill now regularly appears in videos from undisclosed locations.

There was no sign of activity at her castle in Athy, Co Kildare, last week. It is believed she is out of the country.

The Sunday Independent has seen a video which shows her leading a large anti-vax parade through the streets of Stockholm, Sweden, last month for “victims of vaccine adverse events”.

The warrant for Cahill’s arrest remains in place.